Colts Free Agent Could Be 'Terrific' Fit with Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts did considerable work to their defensive backs room to start this year's free agency period.
With the additions of both cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum into the mix as injections of reinforcements into the defense, this Colts secondary is primed to look extremely different for the 2025 campaign.
However, amid the changes, it could leave existing starting safety and pending free agent Julian Blackmon as the odd man out in Indianapolis for the season ahead –– potentially putting him in a position to join a new team as he searches for a new deal.
In the eyes of Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, that best fit might be with the Philadelphia Eagles and Vic Fangio's defense.
"The Philadelphia Eagles would be a terrific fit for Blackmon," Knox wrote. "He could be a proverbial chess piece in Vic Fangio's defense, used specifically in advantageous coverage matchups. The Eagles just traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and were interested in Justin Reid before he signed with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL insider James Palmer."
If Blackmon doesn't return to the Colts, which at this point in free agency, the fit with Indianapolis is looking less and less likely, the Eagles could be a nice fallback to lean into.
Blackmon started in all 16 games he suited up for during his 2024 season, collecting 86 tackles, three interceptions, four passes defended, along with a fumble recovery to add on top. Philadelphia, a team with an already strong secondary unit despite pivoting off of Gardner-Johnson, could still benefit immensely from the Colts' safety's skillset and versatility.
Especially with the coaching connections between Philadelphia and Indianapolis, it's not only a scenario that works out on paper, it's one that has a considerable amount of realism as well.
Expect the traction surrounding Blackmon's free agency to pick up in the coming weeks, with the Eagles possibly being the perfect match for the 26-year-old's services.
