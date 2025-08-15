Former Colts CB Signs With Broncos
A former day three draft pick for the Indianapolis Colts is heading to a new home ahead of next season.
According to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Denver Broncos have agreed to sign free agent cornerback Micah Abraham.
Abraham, a 24-year-old cornerback out of Marshall, had previously been a sixth-round selection for the Colts in the 2024 NFL Draft, who came in as the 201st-overall pick out of Indianapolis' nine-man class of prospects. Abraham would go on to suit up for Indianapolis during their three preseason games in 2024, but would inevitably be off the roster ahead of their cutdown date before Week One.
Just under two months later, Abraham would end up on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad, where he then remained across the rest of the season, then signed to a reserves/futures contract for the 2025 season. It wouldn't take long for that status to change, though, as he would wind up being waived from the Bengals' roster in the middle of May.
Though just a few weeks away from the 2025 regular season getting off and rolling, Abraham now has a new landing spot in the Denver Broncos, equipped with one of the strongest secondaries in the entire league last season, and on paper, appears to be on the verge of another similarly dominant campaign for the year ahead.
Abraham joins a stacked cornerback room headlined by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain, and Riley Moss looks set to start on the opposite side of him. They'll also have one of the top corner prospects from this year's draft incoming in the form of Jahdae Barron, who could have the chance to have a role in this defense in year one.
For Abraham, it's sure to be some tough competition in the weeks ahead of him, so when it comes to a 53-man roster spot with little time to go until cutdown, he'd have to really make his presence felt in this secondary through two preseason games to merit that. However, as a candidate to stick on the Broncos' practice squad for the time being, it's a fit that's well within the realm of possibilities.
Abraham will get his first chance to suit up in preseason for the Broncos' second of three preseason outings when they'll face the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.