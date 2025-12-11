The Indianapolis Colts nearly had a second dramatic storyline to build on the Philip Rivers saga.

According to Parker Gabriel with The Denver Post, the Colts contacted 2021 sixth-round pick and current Denver Broncos practice squad quarterback Sam Ehlinger to see if he wanted to rejoin the team after Daniel Jones tore his right Achilles tendon.

After lengthy conversations, Ehlinger turned down his former club. Ehlinger spent the first four years of his career in Indianapolis, starting three games in the process.

"I think a lot,” Ehlinger explained (via The Denver Post). "We’re really happy [in Denver] and enjoy the organization, the path we’re on, and what we’re building. I want to be part of that. I was in Indianapolis for four years, and I love everybody over there. It’s just a difficult situation, obviously."

Colts Wanted Ehlinger and Rivers

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) scrambles out of the pocket against New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi (0) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

According to Gabriel, Ehlinger indicated that the Colts wanted to bring him in to pair alongside Rivers. The fifth-year quarterback declined the invite, opting to stay with the 11-2 Broncos down the final stretch.

It seems that, once Jones went down, the Colts were calling everyone they've been associated with over the past few years to see if they'd like to fill in. Rivers, of course, accepted that offer. The 44-year-old had his first NFL practice in five years on Wednesday.

While Ehlinger never got the chance to play with Rivers in Indy, he still showed respect to one of the game's all-time greats.

"It’s wild and more power to him," Ehlinger said when asked about Rivers' comeback. “I’m excited to watch.”

Ehlinger joined the Colts three months after Rivers played what was supposed to be his final game. Now, as Ehlinger slowly earns that veteran status outside of Indianapolis, Rivers is eyeing a miraculous return to the gridiron.

Philip Rivers Returns

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A month ago, it looked like smooth sailing to the Colts' first postseason appearance since January 2021. Instead, the waters couldn't be any choppier.

Shane Steichen's offense has completely fallen apart, but Rivers is here to try and salvage the Colts' eight-win season before it goes to waste. Now in his 18th season, Rivers knows he isn't some sort of superhero, but he just wants to do the job the best he can.

"Shoot, I'm not here to stinking save the year or be a hero by any means," Rivers said. "We’ve got to stinking run the crap out of the football and play defense and do all those things... I'm not here to try to save the day. I'm going to know where I'm limited and as we go, it will get better if that's the route that we end up going."

Rivers led the Colts to a playoff berth in 2020 that ended in defeat in the Wild Card round against the Buffalo Bills. His last touchdown pass was a dart to now-retired tight end Jack Doyle.

With only a few days to prepare for the Seattle Seahawks, we'll see who the Colts choose as Sunday's starter.

