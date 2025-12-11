Late Sunday night, after the Indianapolis Colts fell short to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road for the 11th consecutive time, Colts head coach Shane Steichen was on the phone with Hall of Fame candidate Philip Rivers discussing a possible return to Indy after news broke that Daniel Jones ruptured his right Achilles tendon.

That call came as a shock to the entire NFL world, including former MVP quarterback and Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton. Not only was Newton shocked, but he felt like it was a "slap in the face" that a 44-year-old Rivers got a call before he did.

Newton hosts a weekly podcast called 4th&1, and on this week's episode, his producer asked him if he would have worked out for Indy if they called.

"Yeah," Newton bluntly responded.

"You would go for a workout if a team called right now?" co-host Omari Collins asked.

"Hell yeah," Newton said.

Newton hasn't played a snap since 2021, when he made a brief return to the Panthers. Newton lost all five of the games he started that season.

When describing how it felt to see Rivers get signed, Newton didn't hold back.

"It's always like a slap in my face, bro," Newton said. "[I'm] not even gonna lie... I did not [retire] and will not. Because of an opportunity like this... I don’t give a damn if [Rivers] is in their family. He’s 44 years old, bro!”

"I know why the Indianapolis Colts didn’t sign me... Because their newest member, Sauce Gardner, wears No. 1,” he proposed.

Newton famously wore No. 1 for his entire career, with his Super Cam celebration being the trademark move. After four years out of the league, it's been a long time since fans have watched the former Heisman trophy winner take the field.

The more sane reason as to why Newton didn't get called is because Rivers has familiarity with Shane Steichen and the Colts' scheme. As a high school coach, Rivers implements a version of the Colts' offense, so when he walked into the building and looked at the playbook on Tuesday, he already knew the calls.

Phillip Rivers has been running the Colts system as a high school coach this season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/6Na5a9ZyZW — theScore (@theScore) December 9, 2025

Collins asked Newton if he has to tell teams that he's available, but Newton clapped back by pointing out that Rivers never showed signs of being open to a return.

"Did Philip Rivers send any type of signs that he was available?!" Newton screamed. "Why are you asking me to do something that everybody else didn't do?! I ain't no sucker. I ain't no lab rat."

Newton was adamant that he's not retired, but the 2015 MVP winner hasn't garnered any interest from NFL teams as of late. With a lengthy injury history and unfamiliarity with Steichen, it makes sense that the Colts chose Rivers over Newton.

Still, we'll see if the Colts' decision to play a 44-year-old pays off over the next month. If Rivers can get the Colts in the playoffs, it'll undoubtedly be worth the risk.

