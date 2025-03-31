'They Like My Versatility': Colts Show Interest in Versatile Lineman
If you watched the Super Bowl as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive front obliterated the Kansas City Chiefs' pass protection, you might've thought about how teams ought to replicate the Eagles' approach, but just as important is how to attempt to counter it by loading up on the offensive line.
Addressing the offensive line may have already been a top priority for the Indianapolis Colts coming into the offseason, but then they lost starters Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency. They were prepared for that to happen, having drafted Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves in the middle of last year's draft, but now the depth needs to be replaced.
The Colts have been doing a ton of work on offensive linemen in this draft, and another name that they're interested in has emerged in Josh Carlin, an experienced, versatile lineman out of UCLA.
"I met with the Texans, Cowboys, and Colts at the Tropical Bowl," Carlin told Justin Melo of The Draft Network. "It was a fun process. Those three teams knew a good bit about me. They like my versatility and how that's the biggest aspect of my game. They appreciate that I’ve had some great coaches and how that played a role in my time at UCLA."
There's a lot to like about Carlin. At 6'5", 315, he has the size to play either inside or out, although his style is much more fitting of an interior player. He's also received the tutelage of NFL-caliber coaching in Chip Kelly, Eric Bieniemy, and DeShaun Foster.
Carlin saw 53 games in six years with the Bruins, starting the final two as UCLA's right guard. In total, he had 25 starts -- four at center and 21 at right guard) -- and loads of special teams experience.
Although he may not hear his name called next month during the 2025 NFL Draft, he is still likely to be scooped up right after as a priority free agent.
"You’re going to get a dependable guy who’s going to show up ready to work," Carlin said about what he brings to the table. "I’m going to be tough, smart, and physical. I love to win, I love to compete. I’m going to get better every single day. I’m ready to prove that I’m an asset to NFL teams. I’m a great teammate. I’m able to produce on the field. I’m going to bring a lot of value."
