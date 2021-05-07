Colts Offseason: Player Stock Report

Which Colts players' stock is trending up and down as we enter the biggest lull of the NFL offseason?

We're now through the point of the NFL offseason where teams have done the heavy lifting.

Through the beginning of free agency and now last week's 2021 NFL Draft, the 32 clubs have made changes to their rosters in preparation for the upcoming season.

As the offseason progresses and finishes up, roster turnovers will slow down.

The Indianapolis Colts had a relatively quiet free agency while they worked on retaining their own players, and they just turned in what appears to be a quality, seven-man draft class last week.

After all the changes that have been made to this point, here are some players who have been positively and negatively affected by the other moves.

STOCK UP

© Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

WR Dezmon Patmon

The Colts were on the search for either a playmaking wide receiver or tight end all offseason. If they found that in a receiver then it would've made it difficult for Patmon's role to expand during the 2021 season. However, no immediately significant receiver was acquired by the Colts, so the 6'4", 225-pound second-year receiver stands a much better chance at making the roster and being at least occasionally active on gameday. The Colts liked him enough to keep him as part of the roster all of 2020 but he was only active for one game.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OT Sam Tevi

This may be premature because the Colts are currently looking into free-agent left tackles Eric Fisher and Charles Leno Jr., but the Colts signed Tevi as a starting option and have yet to replace him as of the end of the draft. The Colts were heavily expected to draft their left tackle of the future and after not doing so, all indications from them are that Tevi is the man for the job until further notice.

"Sam has played a lot of football, so we’re confident that we’re going to have five – a winning combination up there," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters after the draft.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

CB Rock Ya-Sin

There was plenty of valid buzz about the Colts not only drafting a cornerback but a starting-level one at that. If they were to have done that, it wouldn't be Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore II whose starting spots were at stake either. Caleb Farley, Greg Newsome II, Eric Stokes, and Tyson Campbell were all selected within 12 picks after the Colts made pick No. 21, so any of them easily could have been the Colts' choice if Kwity Paye hadn't fallen into their lap. Ya-Sin had an ascending rookie year in 2019 and a rocky year in 2020, so Year 3 is a big one for him.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

STOCK DOWN

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Eason

To borrow a line from Colts general manager Chris Ballard, "Look." Yes, Eason has potential. No, the Colts haven't had ample time and experience to evaluate him. He was a project when they drafted him and the challenges caused by the pandemic didn't help the developmental process. They were always going to bring in competition for him as Carson Wentz's backup, and they did so in Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger when they took him in the sixth round. The way that Ballard and Reich have talked about Ehlinger to reporters is more than they've ever expressed about Eason, and it seems he'll be given every opportunity to compete for the Colts' QB2 spot.

© Matt Kryger/IndyStar

Al-Quadin Muhammad

When the Colts re-signed Muhammad this offseason it looked like he may be their top defensive end. He's started 8-of-47 games over the last three years and has earned snaps over guys with more upside like Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu, who have started just 3-of-50 games combined in their careers. Since then, the Colts drafted Kwity Paye, who should contribute immediately, and Dayo Odeyingbo who should contribute at some point in 2021. The Colts absolutely love both players, and likely won't hesitate to throw them into the lineup when they're ready. Muhammad went from potentially the team's top defensive end in a contract year to a rotational piece once again.

© Matt Kryger/IndyStar, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jordan Wilkins

Wilkins was the Colts' primary early-down backup running back when the new league year began, and then the Colts brought back former starter Marlon Mack. Like Muhammad, additions to his position group will likely shrink Wilkins' role in a contract year. The Colts also brought in undrafted free agent Deon Jackson, who can contribute as a runner, receiver, and kickoff returner.

Which Colts players do you think have ascending or descending stock? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.