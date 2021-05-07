Sports Illustrated home
Colts Offseason: Player Stock Report

Which Colts players' stock is trending up and down as we enter the biggest lull of the NFL offseason?
We're now through the point of the NFL offseason where teams have done the heavy lifting.

Through the beginning of free agency and now last week's 2021 NFL Draft, the 32 clubs have made changes to their rosters in preparation for the upcoming season.

As the offseason progresses and finishes up, roster turnovers will slow down.

The Indianapolis Colts had a relatively quiet free agency while they worked on retaining their own players, and they just turned in what appears to be a quality, seven-man draft class last week.

After all the changes that have been made to this point, here are some players who have been positively and negatively affected by the other moves.

STOCK UP

Dezmon Patmon, wide receiver, during Colts practice at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Colts Try Out Home Turf For Practice.

WR Dezmon Patmon

The Colts were on the search for either a playmaking wide receiver or tight end all offseason. If they found that in a receiver then it would've made it difficult for Patmon's role to expand during the 2021 season. However, no immediately significant receiver was acquired by the Colts, so the 6'4", 225-pound second-year receiver stands a much better chance at making the roster and being at least occasionally active on gameday. The Colts liked him enough to keep him as part of the roster all of 2020 but he was only active for one game.

Oct 21, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) defends against Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Titans 20-19.

OT Sam Tevi

This may be premature because the Colts are currently looking into free-agent left tackles Eric Fisher and Charles Leno Jr., but the Colts signed Tevi as a starting option and have yet to replace him as of the end of the draft. The Colts were heavily expected to draft their left tackle of the future and after not doing so, all indications from them are that Tevi is the man for the job until further notice.

"Sam has played a lot of football, so we’re confident that we’re going to have five – a winning combination up there," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters after the draft.

Oct 18, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) knocks the ball out of the hands of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

There was plenty of valid buzz about the Colts not only drafting a cornerback but a starting-level one at that. If they were to have done that, it wouldn't be Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore II whose starting spots were at stake either. Caleb Farley, Greg Newsome II, Eric Stokes, and Tyson Campbell were all selected within 12 picks after the Colts made pick No. 21, so any of them easily could have been the Colts' choice if Kwity Paye hadn't fallen into their lap. Ya-Sin had an ascending rookie year in 2019 and a rocky year in 2020, so Year 3 is a big one for him.

STOCK DOWN

Aug 26, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) throws a ball during colts training camp at the Farm Bureau Football Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Eason

To borrow a line from Colts general manager Chris Ballard, "Look." Yes, Eason has potential. No, the Colts haven't had ample time and experience to evaluate him. He was a project when they drafted him and the challenges caused by the pandemic didn't help the developmental process. They were always going to bring in competition for him as Carson Wentz's backup, and they did so in Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger when they took him in the sixth round. The way that Ballard and Reich have talked about Ehlinger to reporters is more than they've ever expressed about Eason, and it seems he'll be given every opportunity to compete for the Colts' QB2 spot.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) smiles after sacking Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during their AFC Wild Card playoff game at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Indianapolis Colts Play At Houston Texans

Al-Quadin Muhammad

When the Colts re-signed Muhammad this offseason it looked like he may be their top defensive end. He's started 8-of-47 games over the last three years and has earned snaps over guys with more upside like Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu, who have started just 3-of-50 games combined in their careers. Since then, the Colts drafted Kwity Paye, who should contribute immediately, and Dayo Odeyingbo who should contribute at some point in 2021. The Colts absolutely love both players, and likely won't hesitate to throw them into the lineup when they're ready. Muhammad went from potentially the team's top defensive end in a contract year to a rotational piece once again.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins (20) carries the ball during the first quarter of their game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Indianapolis Colts At Kansas City Chiefs In Nfl Week 5 Sunday Oct 6 2019

Jordan Wilkins

Wilkins was the Colts' primary early-down backup running back when the new league year began, and then the Colts brought back former starter Marlon Mack. Like Muhammad, additions to his position group will likely shrink Wilkins' role in a contract year. The Colts also brought in undrafted free agent Deon Jackson, who can contribute as a runner, receiver, and kickoff returner.

Which Colts players do you think have ascending or descending stock? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

