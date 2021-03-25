Sam Tevi Talks about What He Knows about Role with Colts

New Colts OT Sam Tevi spoke to reporters about his role with the team and fitting into their reputable offensive line.

The Indianapolis Colts got some reinforcements at offensive tackle this week when they signed veteran free agent Sam Tevi.

Over the last four years with the Los Angeles Chargers, Tevi has extensive experience at both right and left tackle, the latter of which the Colts need to fill.

Tevi spoke to reporters for the first time this week since signing with the Colts.

Here are the quick hits:

Tevi is comfortable at both left and right tackle: The fifth-year pro has played 1,668 snaps at right tackle and 1,283 at left tackle in his career, which includes playing big tight end on either side. At this point, he's comfortable with either side.

I’m comfortable playing either or. I don’t really have a preference, right or left. I think it feels the same to me. The only difference is putting a right hand or left hand down when you’re on the left side, right side. Other than that, up to this point, I just play whatever coach wants me to play. So just ready to get to work.

Tevi is excited about fitting in with an offensive line that has a reputation like the Colts' does: One of the biggest draws for free-agent offensive linemen is the opportunity to play with guys like Colts guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly, and right tackle Braden Smith. For Tevi, he was no different.

The Colts offensive line has a good rep, especially with Nelson and Kelly – those two holding it up in the inside. I’m just ready to get to work with those guys, learn from them especially those two – Braden Smith as well. There is a lot of knowledge with the offensive line and they’re just completely dominant. Just ready to get to work with them already... Oh yeah, they are real physical so I think I’ll fit in really well with them. It’s going to be really fun.

Tevi is not yet sure of his role, whether it's at right or left tackle, to compete as a starter or role player: On the outside, the Colts signing Tevi and reportedly Julién Davenport are looked at as veteran options who can start if the Colts don't find someone in the draft to start right away.

They haven’t told me anything like that yet, but I’m just coming in ready to compete wherever I need to compete at and just ready to go to work, win some games.

