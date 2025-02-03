Colts Urged to Trade for Division Rival DB
The Indianapolis Colts defensive unit could use some tweaks heading into their first year under new coordinator Lou Anarumo, especially when looking at their passing defense.
In 2024, the Colts struggled across the season under Gus Bradley in defending through the air. While the team only ranked 14th among the NFL in attempts allowed, they surged to 26th in the league for yards gained and 29th in net yards per attempt, meaning when teams threw the ball on Indianapolis, more often than not, it was successful.
As a result, the Colts have some work to do within that aspect of their defensive game plan. Bringing in a new leader in Anarumo is a good start. However, the former Cincinnati Bengals coordinator might need some help on the personnel side to have what it takes to facilitate consistent stops on that end.
Those personnel changes might be best found in the trade market, and who else would be better to pursue than one of Anarumo's former players?
When asking Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine, he sees a strong fit between Tennessee Titans cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and the Colts, a former Anarumo defensive back from their time together in Cincinnati.
"Anytime there's a major coaching staff change, it's not uncommon for the incoming coach to seek out some players who they are familiar with," Ballentine wrote. "With Lou Anarumo coming to Indianapolis and the Colts having some deficiencies in the secondary, it wouldn't be surprising to see them make a run at some of Anarumo's former players. Chidobe Awuzie is now with the Tennessee Titans, but they already have a lot of money committed to L'Jarius Sneed at cornerback. They might be willing to part with Awuzie for the right offer and the 29-year-old had a few good seasons in Anarumo's system with the Bengals."
While it may be a scenario that's easier said than done to pull off considering the divisional implications, Awuzie's fit on this Colts' defense could be a strong, much-needed addition.
Awuzie had a solid first season in Tennessee, but his best years in the NFL were in Cincinnati under Anarumo's system. His best campaign came in 2021 during the Bengals' Super Bowl run starting in each of the 14 games he suited up for, posting 64 combined tackles, two interceptions, and four TFLs.
The Colts need some help at cornerback, whether that be from a veteran or a young prospect drafted in April. However, if Indianapolis were to turn in this direction, Anarumo would have a bit of added chemistry with his former player –– potentially getting him back to his best form shown under his guidance.
Tennessee's willingness to trade Awuzie and any asking price for him remains a bit unknown. Yet, if the Colts could get a deal like this done to get the Titans' cornerback onboard alongside JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones on the boundary, the move could snowball into some solid improvements in the Indianapolis pass defense in 2025.
