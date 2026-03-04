Giants’ Surprise Cut Could Reunite Colts With Former Linebacker

On Tuesday, news broke that the New York Giants will be releasing starting linebacker and team captain Bobby Okereke. The move saves New York $9 million in cap space, and it sets up the linebacker-needy Indianapolis Colts nicely for a possible reunion.

The Colts drafted Okereke in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, but the team didn't re-sign him after his rookie contract expired. Okereke recorded 420 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions, 17 passes defended, and 4 forced fumbles in 64 games (49 starts) for Indianapolis.

Sources: The #Giants have informed LB and defensive captain Bobby Okereke that he will be released.



The team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year amassed 385 tackles in 3 seasons with the Giants (143 last season), but now will get a head start on free agency. Okereke was entering… pic.twitter.com/xAPk7jqEmf — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 4, 2026

In his first season with the Giants, Okereke recorded 149 total tackles and set career highs in tackles for loss (11), sacks (2.5), interceptions (2), forced fumbles (4), and passes defended (10). He immediately established himself as a difference-maker in the Giants' defense, but with a new head coach in charge, New York will free up some cap space and move on from their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

How Okereke Fared in 2025

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) breaks up a pass on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18)during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

This past season, Okereke started all 17 games for New York, recording 143 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, and 6 passes defended. He played decent football, but the Giants struggled in run defense, allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (145.3).

According to Pro Football Focus, Okereke missed 21 tackles on the year, which ranked 81st among 88 eligible linebackers. Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin missed the same number of tackles.

Combining two linebackers who struggle with missed tackles doesn't seem ideal for Indianapolis, but the two of them do have experience playing alongside each other, which could be valuable. In 2021 and 2022, Okereke and Franklin started 28 games together for the Colts.

It is important to note that Lou Anarumo has zero experience with Okereke, so he may want his defense to move in a younger direction rather than signing another veteran.

Colts Could Face Competition in Okereke's Market

Tennessee Titans Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley addresses the media during his first press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although a reunion is on the table, a more likely destination for Okereke is the Tennessee Titans.

In his seven years of NFL experience, Okereke has played under a current Titans coach for all of them. He spent three seasons with Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in New York, one season with Titans defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in Indy, and three more seasons with Titans linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi in Indy.

Borgonzi was the linebackers coach for the Colts from 2018 to 2021 and was part of the coaching staff that originally drafted Okereke. Not only does he have a connection with Okereke, but he is also the brother of Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, so he could easily pull some strings to get Okereke back under his wing.

Bobby Okereke with the punch out AND recovery 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Sso8dlshF — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2024

If the Colts pass on bringing Okereke back, the Titans make the most sense as a potential landing spot. Should that happen, the Colts will face Okereke twice a year.

Teams can begin discussing contracts with impending free agents on March 9. Free agency officially opens on March 11, so we'll know in a week if the Colts are interested in veteran help along the defensive front seven.