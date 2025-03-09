Colts Free Agent OL Predicted to 'Surprise' on the Market
As free agency opens up around the NFL in the coming days, the Indianapolis Colts will have a few interesting names hitting the market with opposing intrigue across the league on both ends of the field.
Inevitably, an interesting name of the bunch to watch will be Colts offensive guard Will Fries. Following a limited, yet strong season in just five games of play, the 26-year-old will hit unrestricted free agency for a chance to get a considerable payday, and various teams may be taking note of what he could provide to their respective lines.
According to Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer, Fries could be one to "surprise" on the free agent market, noting two teams who could emerge as underrated suitors for his services: the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans.
"Indy’s Will Fries could be another guard that surprises, with [Trey] Smith tagged, and contending teams such as the Vikings and Houston Texans potentially looking to upgrade on the interior," Breer said.
In a league with many teams aspiring for upgrades in the trenches, it makes sense for Fries to get considerable notice ahead of his availability. The Colts guard remained one of the strongest guards in the NFL during his short five-game stretch, coming in as the 4th-best graded offensive guard per Pro Football Focus at 86.9.
Fries especially helps the Colts lean into their run game, as he ranked top-five among guards via Pro Football Focus' run-block grade at 84.9. For Indianapolis to double-down on their rushing attack for next season around Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor, Fries will be a strong part of that.
Fries will likely have multiple suitors, but Indianapolis still has the means to retain their star lineman. The Colts are set with over $40 million in available cap space ahead of free agency, providing more than enough room to bring him back, but time will tell whether the front office makes it come to fruition.
Free agency negotiations will open across the NFL at noon ET on Monday, March 10th.
