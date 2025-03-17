Insider Gives Colts Major Praise After Week One of Free Agency
In a bit of a different approach to free agency periods in the past, Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts have remained busy in the first few days of signings, adding a couple of eye-catching, big-name signings to some positions of need in the process.
Within just the first week of the new league year, the Colts managed to bring in San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, along with Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum to help build up their lacking secondary from a season ago.
Both are big signings with the circumstances in place, also generating strong reviews across NFL circles.
The latest praise for Indianapolis' moves comes from NFL insider Jacob Robinson of The Athletic, who notes the Colts and their secondary among the biggest risers in the first week of free agency
"New DC Lou Anarumo’s two best years in charge of the Bengals’ defense came when All-Pro free safety Jessie Bates III anchored complicated schemes," Robinson wrote. "The Colts’ newly signed safety, Cam Bynum, can fill a similar role. He teams with their other high-profile signing, CB Charvarius Ward, to bring “experience, production and high-IQ to the team’s new-look defense under Anarumo, who will likely take an aggressive approach,” per beat reporter James Boyd."
The goal behind the investments in the secondary is simple. Following a lackluster year in defending the air attack, ranking 26th in yards allowed, the Colts opted to bring in the personnel to help counter that, bringing in a defensive coordinator who leans upon safeties heavily in his schemes and game plan to assist.
Ward instantly emerges as the best defender in the cornerback room with the freedom and ability to cover the best receivers on the field, while Bynum can be a dynamic addition to Anarumo's scheme as the Colts attempt to generate more stops in both the run and pass game. Compared to their struggles in doing so from the 2024 sample size, the two acquisitions should make for a massive step in the right direction.
It remains to be seen if the sizable investments will pay off for Ballard and Co., but at the bare minimum, the Colts' front office has shown a clear desire to spend where necessary. Needs at cornerback and safety have been filled less than a week into the new year, generating extended optimism for what this defense can provide for the 2025 campaign ahead.
If unsuccessful, it's not for a lack of trying, as some have criticized in recent years. However, it looks the part of a successful endeavor on paper. Time will tell if that status can hold to form.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.