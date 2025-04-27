Is Colts' Roster Good Enough After the Draft?
The Indianapolis Colts added eight players to the roster over the weekend during the 2025 NFL Draft.
From offense, defense, to special teams, the Colts set out to add competition and depth to the lineup, and they did exactly. However, it's difficult to address everything all at once.
How does the Colts' roster look now, and where do they still need reinforcements?
Rookie draft picks in italics. Undrafted free agents not included until the team announces them.
QUARTERBACK
Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Jason Bean
The Colts did the expected and added a quarterback late in the draft to fill the void left by Sam Ehlinger's free-agent departure. Leonard is a ready-made runner from the quarterback position, but is a work in progress as a passer. He could be best used in the quick RPO game. Outside of that, Richardson and Jones will split reps throughout the offseason and training camp for the privilege of being the team's QB1.
STATUS: Ready for training camp
RUNNING BACK
Jonathan Taylor, Khalil Herbert, DJ Giddens, Tyler Goodson, Salvon Ahmed
The Colts entered the draft needing to add one more running back capable of being the team's top pass protector. They drafted Giddens in the fifth round, but that's not necessarily the plan for him, although he could get better in that department once his surgically-repaired wrist is recovered. From the sounds of it, the Colts like Giddens as a do-it-all running back who's a true partner-in-crime for Taylor. Between Taylor, Herbert, and Giddens, the Colts' running back group appears much more dangerous on paper than it was last year.
STATUS: Ready for training camp
WIDE RECEIVER
Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, D.J. Montgomery, Laquon Treadwell, Ajou Ajou
Wide receiver was arguably the deepest position on the roster going into the draft, and as a result, the Colts didn't add anything to it. This is already a solid group that could go to a whole other level if Mitchell figures things out.
STATUS: Ready for training camp
TIGHT END
Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Jelani Woods, Sean McKeon, Albert Okwuegbunam
This was the most obvious, most-talked-about need for the Colts all offseason, and their dream scenario unfolded in the first round as Warren was available to them with the 14th pick, without them having to trade up to get him. While Warren can do everything the Colts need a tight end to do at a high level, Alie-Cox's presence as a blocker can help the Colts use Warren even further as a pass-catching mismatch.
STATUS: Ready for training camp
OFFENSIVE LINE
Quenton Nelson, Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, Danny Pinter, Dalton Tucker, Blake Freeland, Jalen Travis, Josh Sills, Atonio Mafi, Wesley French, Luke Tenuta, Jack Wilson
The Colts probably wanted to add a little more to the line over the weekend, but they got a promising player in Travis. Ideally, Travis could compete with Freeland to take over the swing tackle duties from Goncalves while Goncalves becomes the team's new right guard. Bortolini and Pinter will compete for the starting center spot.
STATUS: Could use more attention
DEFENSIVE LINE
DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, Neville Gallimore, JT Tuimoloau, Isaiah Land, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Tim Smith, Jacob Phillips, Pheldarius Payne, Durell Nchami
The Colts added talent at defensive end and tackle, which is exactly what they needed to do. Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis are all entering the final year of their contracts, so Tuimoloau is an obvious long-term solution who should perhaps be starting by 2026. Smith provides needed depth behind Stewart. Smith isn't flashy, but he's powerful and absorbs blockers, which opens things up for his teammates.
STATUS: Could use more attention
LINEBACKER
Zaire Franklin, Jaylon Carlies, Segun Olubi, Hunter Wohler, Cameron McGrone, Liam Anderson, Austin Ajiake
Linebacker was a big need going into the draft, and the Colts hardly addressed it. Following the draft, GM Chris Ballard commented that the Colts will be in two-linebacker sets much more often than before, so it's not as big of a deal that it wasn't addressed. However, they hadn't replaced free-agent departures E.J. Speed and Grant Stuard in any capacity. The Colts did select safety-turned-linebacker Wohler with their final pick, but there's a good chance he becomes more of a core special teamer.
STATUS: Could use more attention
CORNERBACK
Charvarius Ward, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, Samuel Womack III, Justin Walley, Corey Ballentine, David Long, Alex Johnson
This group didn't need much attention after adding Ward and Ballentine in free agency, but the Colts still saw an opportunity with Walley. Walley is undersized at 5'10", 190, but the Colts love his speed, toughness, and ball skills. As a third-round pick, Walley could feasibly compete for a starting spot, but this seems to put a target on the backs of Brents and Womack.
STATUS: Ready for training camp
SAFETY
Camryn Bynum, Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, Daniel Scott, Marcel Dabo
The Colts have almost no depth at safety behind Bynum and Cross. Thomas was a starter for much of his first two years but was replaced. Scott has spent his first two years battling season-ending injuries before each season even began, and Dabo is entering year three in the International Player Pathway program, not yet getting beyond the practice squad. If anything happens to Bynum or Cross, the Colts will be in a tough spot.
STATUS: Needs attention
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Spencer Shrader, P Rigoberto Sanchez, LS Luke Rhodes
The Colts released veteran kicker Matt Gay due to their belief in Shrader. Ballard did, however, recently acknowledge the Colts will bring in competition for Shrader, and it appears to have come in the form of undrafted free agent Maddux Trujillo.
STATUS: Ready for training camp