Indianapolis Colts 2025 Draft UDFA Tracker
The Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up their eight-man 2025 NFL draft class, headlined by Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
The Colts accomplished most of their objectives they had entering the weekend, but some needs remain. On top of general position voids, the Colts are attempting to bolster their roster overall with more competition and depth, and that's where the undrafted free agent market comes into play.
UFDA scoop master Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star has broken several signings for the Colts. Here is the working list so far, which will be updated until the Colts formally announce their undrafted free agent signings.
Included are players who have reportedly been invited to the Colts' rookie minicamp in two weeks.
UDFA SIGNINGS
RB Ulysses Bentley, Ole Miss
WR Tyler Kahmann, Emporia State
WR Coleman Owen, Ohio
WR Landon Parker, Troy
WR Blayne Taylor, Abilene Christian
OL Marshall Foerner, Minnesota State
LB Solomon DeShields, Texas A&M
DE Desmond Little, UAB
DT Devonta Davis, Florida Atlantic
DT Joe Evans, UTSA
CB Johnathan Edwards, Tulane
K Maddux Trujillo, Temple
ROOKIE CAMP INVITE
DT Maverick Hansen, Michigan State
LB Luke Gunderson, Northern State
CB Dylan Brown, Wisconsin River-Falls
P Ryan Heicher, Arkansas State