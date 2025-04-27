Horseshoe Huddle

Indianapolis Colts 2025 Draft UDFA Tracker

The Indianapolis Colts don't stop adding players when the draft is done. Way more are coming to Indy as undrafted free agents.

Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) hands off to running back Ulysses Bentley IV (24) against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up their eight-man 2025 NFL draft class, headlined by Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

The Colts accomplished most of their objectives they had entering the weekend, but some needs remain. On top of general position voids, the Colts are attempting to bolster their roster overall with more competition and depth, and that's where the undrafted free agent market comes into play.

UFDA scoop master Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star has broken several signings for the Colts. Here is the working list so far, which will be updated until the Colts formally announce their undrafted free agent signings.

Included are players who have reportedly been invited to the Colts' rookie minicamp in two weeks.

UDFA SIGNINGS

RB Ulysses Bentley, Ole Miss

WR Tyler Kahmann, Emporia State

WR Coleman Owen, Ohio

WR Landon Parker, Troy

WR Blayne Taylor, Abilene Christian

OL Marshall Foerner, Minnesota State

LB Solomon DeShields, Texas A&M

DE Desmond Little, UAB

DT Devonta Davis, Florida Atlantic

DT Joe Evans, UTSA

CB Johnathan Edwards, Tulane

K Maddux Trujillo, Temple

ROOKIE CAMP INVITE

TE Caeleb Bass, West Alabama

DT Maverick Hansen, Michigan State

DT Anthonie Lattany, Wofford

LB Luke Gunderson, Northern State

LB Tevin Shipp, UT-Martin

CB Dylan Brown, Wisconsin River-Falls

CB Robert Jones III, Howard

P Ryan Heicher, Arkansas State

