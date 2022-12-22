Jeff Saturday Reveals Reasons Behind Benching Matt Ryan

Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday won his debut against the Las Vegas Raiders, but his team has dropped three in a row since.

After time to reflect on last week's humiliating defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, coach Saturday announced quarterback Matt Ryan would be benched in favor of Nick Foles.

"Just didn’t feel like we made enough plays offensively," said Saturday when asked the deciding factor on making a change. "It’s no secret, we haven’t converted in the red zone and ultimately, you’ve got to make plays in the NFL and we’re not making nearly enough explosive plays and not making plays in the red zone."

"Again, I’ve said this before, this is not all on Matt. This is us entirely on an offensive perspective but ultimately that leads into it."

"I feel like Nick will give us a better chance to go win these last three games and that’s why we’re heading that way."

Saturday was asked if he thinks Foles experience in emergency roles will help him hit the ground running.

"I mean, he’s obviously very prepared," said Saturday. "He’s come in at different times in his career and has been fantastic. Obviously, back in Philly – a couple of different times honestly in Philly. I have no doubt. He stays prepared."

"He, Sam (Ehlinger), Matt (Ryan), all those guys – they pull for each other, they help each other. So, I think he’s very comfortable in this position."

"Obviously, I’m sure he feels for Matt, they’re boys. This is never easy in a locker room and I know to the world, it seems so – but it is not. They have relationships, obviously very close. One feels for the other one and they’re pulling for the other one."

"Those guys have been fantastic all season. I don’t think that’ll change even a little bit."

One thing Saturday and the Colts hope to see this weekend against the LA Chargers is the ability to stretch the field vertically.

"I hope so," said Saturday on more explosive plays. "We’ve talked about it. At the end of the day, we have to get teams out of playing their safeties as seven yards."

"Everybody watches All-22. You can see it clear as day and at some point, you have to challenge people vertically. Again, that’s not on one position. There’s a number of positions that that’s involved in but yeah we have to make that."

"Whoever is at quarterback, there’s no different ask there."

It started with Matt Ryan. Sam Ehlinger got a chance to start two games. Back to Matt Ryan, and now it's Nick Foles turn.

There's a reason a quarterback is consistently picked for the Colts in the mock drafts.