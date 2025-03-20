Jersey Numbers for Daniel Jones, New Colts Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts have taken an aggressive approach to free agency, adding seven outside free agents while also re-signing a handful of their own.
While we are still six months away from seeing them on the field on Sundays, we at least know what jersey numbers many of them will be wearing.
In perusing the Colts' official team website, the numbers for five of the newcomers were listed while two were not: cornerback Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum.
Ward wore No. 7 with the San Francisco 49ers most recently but also No. 35 with the Kansas City Chiefs and when he got to the 49ers. No. 7 is taken by kicker Matt Gay, but 35 is open with the Colts.
Bynum wore No. 24 with the Minnesota Vikings, but that number is retired in the Colts organization in honor of Hall-of-Fame running back Lenny Moore.
The new numbers are as follows:
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Kicker Spencer Shrader is No. 3, which he wore in his first stint with the Colts last year before moving on to the New York Jets and Chiefs, wearing No. 40 in both locations.
Quarterback Daniel Jones is No. 17. He previously wore No. 8 with the New York Giants and No. 13 with the Vikings.
Running back Khalil Herbert is No. 26. He previously wore No. 24 with the Chicago Bears and 34 with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cornerback Corey Ballentine is No. 38. He's worn several numbers throughout his career -- 25 with the Giants, 27 with the Jets, 36 with the Detroit Lions, and both 35 and 26 while with the Green Bay Packers.
Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is No. 92, which he also wore last season with the Los Angeles Rams. He previously wore No. 96 with the Dallas Cowboys.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.