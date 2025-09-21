WATCH: Jonathan Taylor Erupts vs. Titans to Put Colts Up 21
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor made yet another highlight play to start the season as he ripped away from the Tennessee Titans' defense for a 46-yard touchdown run.
The Colts were driving down the field late in the third quarter after the Titans scored their first touchdown of the day on the previous drive. Just after crossing the 50-yard line, Taylor's name was called on a rushing play up the middle.
The sixth-year back delivered, breaking multiple tackles as he sprinted away for his second touchdown on the day.
Taylor's score put the Colts up 21 on the day as they look to close out their first divisional game of the season. The Colts have won four straight games against Tennessee, and Taylor's dominant performance would help make it five if the team can finish the job in the fourth quarter.
On the day, Taylor has 13 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. In the passing game, Taylor has caught three passes for 16 receiving yards.
The Colts have had their way with the Titans' defense, putting up 27 points with ease. Indianapolis has punted just once, making it the first time the Colts have punted all season.
As a team, Indianapolis has 336 total yards and has allowed zero sacks. They're averaging 8.2 yards per play. No other Colts back has gotten a carry today, as Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones are the only rushers in the box score.
Speaking of Jones, he has 216 passing yards and one touchdown throw to Michael Pittman Jr. in his third game as a Colt. He's yet to turn the ball over, which was an area of his game that was questionable in his past years as a New York Giant.
In the Colts' last game against the Titans, Taylor had a dominant performance. He ran for 218 yards and three touchdowns, meaning he's scored five times in the last seven quarters against Tennessee. Even though that previous game was his only 100-yard performance against Tennessee, Taylor seems to be turning a corner against Indy's AFC South rivals.
The Colts will look to close out their third win of the season in the fourth quarter, likely banking on the legs of Taylor to get the job done.