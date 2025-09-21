WATCH: Colts' Kenny Moore Takes Cam Ward's Pass for Six
The Indianapolis Colts continued their hot start to the season with an immediate interception of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward to kick off Week 3.
Colts nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II intercepted Ward on a check down, returning it all the way for a touchdown on the Titans' first drive of the game.
After stuffing Titans running back Tony Pollard on first down and forcing a Ward incomplete pass on second down, Tennessee was left with third down and nine yards to go. Ward went through his progressions and settled for a check-down pass to the running back, but Moore jumped the route.
The interception was Moore's first of the season, though he forced a fumble in the team's Week 1 victory against the Miami Dolphins. Moore has shown no signs of slowing down in his ninth year in Indianapolis, hence why he's earned the nickname "lightning in a bottle".
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Last season, Moore snagged three interceptions. In 2023, Moore had two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the same game against the Carolina Panthers. He'll look to repeat history as the Colts aim for their first divisional win of the season.
Indianapolis has four interceptions on the season already, with two coming against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, and one against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. To make that stat even better, the Colts have yet to turn the ball over, meaning they have a perfect turnover ratio.
The Colts allowed a 57-yard field goal on the Titans' second drive, forcing the score to 7-3. Once Daniel Jones got the ball, he led a field goal drive of his own to push the lead back to seven and make the score 10-3.
Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo wants to make things uncomfortable for Ward, who was the first overall draft pick in 2025. On Tennessee's third drive, the Colts recorded two sacks. The Titans have allowed 11 total sacks through two games, and the Colts want to add on to those historical numbers in Week 3.
The Titans did not score a touchdown in their season-opening loss against the Broncos. They scored one against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 on an impressive but dangerous throw from Ward.
The Colts will look to move to 3-0, and they have a great start thanks to Moore.