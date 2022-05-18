Colts RB Jonathan Taylor gets Major Props from PFF

The Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor is sky high on Pro Football Focus' list of top 25 players under 25-years old.

The Indianapolis Colt's All-Pro running back had a good rookie season in 2020, and he broke out with a monster season in 2021. He was first-team All-Pro after rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on 332 carries (5.5 avg).

Taylor didn't just lead the NFL in rushing last season, he almost lapped the field. His 1,811 yards were more than 550 yards above Nick Chubb who finished with 1,259 for the Cleveland Browns.

Chubb and Taylor both averaged 5.5 yards per carry, but Taylor stayed healthy for 17 games while Chubb played in just 14. No other running back in the top 20 was above 4.7 yards per carry.

After his sophomore campaign, Taylor (23) has been recognized by Pro Football Focus (PFF) as one of the top 25 players under 25-years old.

Taylor didn't just make the list, he checked in at No. 3 with only edge Nick Bosa and quarterback Justin Herbert of the San Francisco 49ers and LA Chargers respectively above him.

This is what PFF has to say about Taylor:

After averaging more than 2,000 rushing yards per season in three years at Wisconsin, Taylor continued doing what he does best with 1,169 rushing yards as a rookie. He followed that up by becoming the youngest player in NFL history with at least 2,000 yards from scrimmage and tying the record for most consecutive 100-yard rushing games while tallying 1,811 rushing yards and 366 receiving yards in 2021. He led the NFL in scrimmage yards, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns (18) at just 22 years old. He’s also averaged an impressive 5.0 and 5.5 yards per attempt in each of the past two seasons. If Taylor stays healthy, he’ll be one of the best backs in the league for a long, long time. - PFF

Taylor led the league in carries as well as yards last season with 332, but his 5'10 and 226 pound frame is ideal for a bell-cow running back. 332 carries is still less than 20 per game, and should Taylor stay healthy, the wear and tear aspect of the carries shouldn't be a huge concern for many years.

The Colts brought in more help for Taylor yesterday with the reported signing of former Pro-Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay. Lindsay had back to back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 before spending 2021 with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.

Lindsay will have a battle for a roster spot, but he could end up being a player that helps elongate Taylor's career by lessening the load.