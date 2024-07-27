Colts' Josh Downs Building Trust With Anthony Richardson Before Year 2
There have been a few Indianapolis Colts wide receivers in the news this offseason for numerous reasons.
The first was Michael Pittman Jr., who signed a three-year, $70 million extension solidifying him as the Colts' WR1 for years to come. Then it was Adonai Mitchell, the newest addition to the Colts' wide receiver room, as their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
But the wide receiver who has flown under the radar in Indy is Josh Downs. Downs is coming off a rookie season where he broke the Colts' franchise record for receptions despite dealing with a knee injury to end the year. The former third-round pick looked like a steal for the Colts last season.
As Downs enters Year 2, he has fully embraced the life of being a pro in the NFL. The game has really slowed down for him as well, which could signify a breakout this season.
"Just being more comfortable on the field," Downs answered when asked the biggest difference from last year. "Even off the field I just know how to take care of my body better. I have a better routine of how to take care of my legs, take care of my mental. And then on the field, I know the offense, I'm not thinking about the route as I'm running to line up. I'm hearing the play and now I'm looking at who's in front of me like, 'Okay, what defense are they in?'"
Downs finished with 68 catches for 771 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. Most of that production came with Gardner Minshew throwing him the ball, not his draft mate, Anthony Richardson. With Richardson only playing in four games last season, the two did not have much playing time together.
That did not stop Richardson and Downs from becoming very close. From the moment they met at rookie minicamp last year, Richardson and Downs became great friends. They bonded over a game of catch in the hotel parking lot, and that bond has formed into a trust that could lead to a lethal connection on the field.
"Anthony trusts me, I trust him," Downs said. "We're clicking after practice, before practice, even off the field that's my dog. I know that he does trust me and will throw me the ball, and I just gotta keep earning his trust. When he throws it to me, I'm going to catch it."
The connection between a quarterback and his receiver can be taken for granted. It's not always as simple as throwing accurate passes and catching the football. The two must be in sync about what they see on the field and know what the other thinks in every situation. It can be the difference between moving the chains or committing a turnover.
"It's very important because option routes may get muddy sometimes," Downs explained about being on the same page with Richardson. "Every route may get muddy, especially over the middle. ... Sometimes you've got to sit in a hole, and it may not be in the playbook to sit there, but you may need to sit there so you don't get killed and that's the only hole that's open."
It's that unspoken connection between Richardson and Downs that will lead to Richardson looking for Downs during critical moments of the game. Downs embraces that and wants to be relied on by his quarterback to make plays. It is part of Downs growing into a bigger role for the Colts offense.
Downs is also growing as a leader. With Mitchell poised for a big role in the Colts offense as a rookie, Downs is imparting what he learned last year to help him get off to a fast start. Downs knows that being a rookie in the NFL can be like drinking from a firehose.
"He's young, so I'm trying to help as much as possible," Downs admitted about Mitchell. "Take care of your body, that's the first thing. And then with the coaches, I'm like 'Just say yes sir, no sir.' Do whatever they got to say because they know best. And then on the field, I'm like 'Be you.' He's got that swagger, he's got that confidence. I'm like, 'Just go out there and make plays.'"
Downs is also trying to raise his level of play, specifically with the mental aspect of his game. Downs knows he still has much to learn and strives to reach the level of his veteran teammates in the wide receiver room. The less Downs has to think on the field, the faster he can play.
"Just trying to be on the same mental (level) as Pitt," Downs remarked. "Pitt knows a lot, AP (Alec Pierce) knows a lot, and now when I'm on the field with them it's more so just clicking."
While Downs has not received much attention this offseason, that does not bother him. He enjoys working in the shadows, out of the spotlight, and would rather make noise when it counts. And if history is any indication, Downs will make plenty of noise for the Colts throughout the season.
"Year 1 to Year 2 has always been a big jump for me. High school, college, it was both the same. For this year, whenever my number's called, I know I just got to make that play."
Expect #1 to make a lot of winning plays this fall.
