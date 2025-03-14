How Khalil Herbert Signing Helps Colts Keep Options Open at RB
The Indianapolis Colts and former Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals running back Khalil Herbert have agreed to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Herbert is a former 2021 sixth-round pick by way of Kansas and Virginia Tech. He immediately found a role in the Bears' running back rotation and quickly became one of their trusted backups. His best season with the Bears came in 2022, when he rushed for 731 yards and four touchdowns.
Herbert backed that up in 2023, giving the Bears 611 yards and two touchdowns while starting nine games. However, with the addition of D'Andre Swift in 2024, Herbert was relegated to a backup again and saw a decrease in production. He was eventually traded to the Bengals midseason, where he served as third fiddle to Zack Moss and Chase Brown.
In four seasons, Herbert has tallied 400 carries for 1,905 yards (4.8 ypc) and nine touchdowns. The running back can also make plays in the receiving game, hauling in 53 catches for 312 yards and two touchdowns.
The Colts struggled to get production out of their backup running backs last season behind Jonathan Taylor. The decision to run it back with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson as depth did not work out as intended.
Acquiring quality depth behind Taylor has been made a priority this offseason, with Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen on the record saying the team needed more at the position. Signing Herbert is a start, as the four-year veteran has starting experience and can provide a jolt to the offense.
Herbert has good vision between the tackles and is serviceable in pass protection, qualities the Colts value from their backs. The added receiving element allows him to play on third downs and in passing situations.
Bringing on Herbert also gives the Colts flexibility in how they handle the running back position for the rest of the offseason. Many expected, and still expect, the Colts to take a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. It is a class rich with talent where we could see up to 30 running backs selected.
But the addition of Herbert gives the Colts more options for how and when they add talent. It allows the Colts to not be pigeonholed into taking a running back if they do not like the options available or the value of the player at that time.
While some have thought the Colts could take a running back as early as Day 2, the addition of Herbert should push that selection farther back in the draft. Indy still has needs at tight end, linebacker, and on the offensive and defensive lines that are more pressing and require higher picks.
The most likely scenario is the Colts will take a running back on Day 3 of the draft to compete with Herbert and Goodson for snaps behind Taylor. However, Herbert has proven he can be a valuable backup and produce when called upon. It is a solid addition by the Colts, who are expected to have a much different backfield rotation behind their superstar running back.
