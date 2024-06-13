Colts' Laiatu Latu Details Early Rookie Experience, Summer Plans
The last six weeks have seemed like a blur for Indianapolis Colts rookie Laiatu Latu.
The No.15 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has not had much time to rest since he became a Colt. Latu was in Indianapolis the day after the draft. Rookie minicamp soon followed, where he put on his Colts jersey for the first time.
The next month consisted of OTA practices, meetings, and mandatory minicamp for Latu. The pass rusher has been adjusting to his new life in the NFL while focusing on getting prepared for his rookie campaign.
With everything that has transpired in his life over the last month and a half, it had not yet sunk in for Latu that he had realized his dream. It finally hit him this week.
"Just a couple days ago, I was out here doing some extra work and I was walking back in and I was looking at the Indianapolis Colts (lettering) on the indoor (practice facility)," Latu remembered. "It hit me as I was staring at the sign. I had to sit down, take it all in. Got a little teary eyed, but that's when it hit me."
It may not have hit Latu until recently that he had made it to the league, but he has already begun putting in the work of an NFL player. Latu has been learning as much as he can from his veteran teammates in a short amount of time. The amount of talent on the Colts' defensive line also gives Latu a gauge of where he is with his game and how he can improve.
"I’m just finding a lot of areas where I can better myself as a player, taking it in from dudes like DeForest Buckner, Grove (Grover Stewart), Coach Charlie (Partridge), Sosa (Samson Ebukam), Kwity (Paye). I mean everyone in that d-line room is someone I can look up to and build off of. So, that’s been a real blessing for me since I’ve been here.”
Latu had a relationship with Paye, Ebukam, and Dayo Odeyingbo before being drafted by the Colts. The quartet of pass rushers share the same private coach and have been working out together throughout the offseason. It creates a unique environment, as they can push each other outside of the organization.
For Latu and other pass rushers, most of their offseason work happens with those private coaches. Mandatory minicamps in the NFL can be more like glorified 7-on-7 sessions, as the players are not in pads and restricted in the amount of contact they can have. However, minicamp still provides a setting where Latu can work on his technique.
"It’s really just knowing those counters off my finesse moves and really just knowing how to read blocks, work the techniques that I’ve been learning in the room and try to apply on the field in certain situations," Latu explained when asked what he was working on in minicamp. "So, that’s kind of like where I’ve been at.”
While the offensive and defensive lines cannot go all out during the spring sessions, 1-on-1 reps, and simulated reps in 11-on-11, allow the lines to work against each other. Latu saw work against Bernhard Raimann and Blake Freeland when facing the Colts' starting offense. Raimann had a breakout season in 2023, with Pro Football Focus grading him as one of the best tackles in the NFL.
The talent level is a step up from what Latu faced at UCLA. The rookie is quickly learning that to succeed at the NFL level, you have to keep your competition guessing and keep your counters at the ready.
"At times, moves will work crisp out here, but there’s times where I feel like it works crisp, but they’re still latched on to me," Latu said. "So, now I’ve got to figure out a way where I can use their momentum or use my momentum, shift their hands off me or try to reduce some type of surface level in my body.
"So, I’ve just been in the film room, trying to watch how to beat certain tackles off certain sets because everyone’s talented out here. Everyone’s so good. I mean from the top down. It’s just a blessing I can go up against them every day.”
With mandatory minicamp now over, Latu finally has a chance to breathe. The Colts will not reconvene for training camp until the end of July, giving players a six-week break before the grind of the season begins. But Latu does not intend to slow down just yet.
"I don’t plan to take the foot off the pedal," Latu remarked. "I mean I’ve already got my whole schedule built out for when I touch down in Cali – working my pass rush, working out, doing a bunch of body work, taking care of that. Just trying to be the best I can come training camp.”
These past few weeks gave Latu his first taste of life in the NFL. Now that it has finally sunk in, Latu wants to make the most of his opportunity. He will finally have the chance to show the Colts they made the right choice when training camp begins at Grand Park next month.
If you make it out to Westfield for Colts Camp, keep an eye on #97. Chances are, the rookie will be putting on a show.
