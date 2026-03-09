The Indianapolis Colts are moving forward without one of the longtime starters on their defensive front.

Former Colts edge rusher Kwity Paye has agreed to a three-year, $48 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to The Insiders, ending his five-year run in Indianapolis.

The #Raiders are signing #Colts pass-rusher Kwity Paye, per The Insiders, as he gets a deal worth $16M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

The contract includes $32 million guaranteed and carries an average annual value of $16 million. Paye now heads to Las Vegas after spending the entirety of his rookie contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis selected Paye with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He quickly became a consistent starter, ultimately starting 74 games across five seasons.

Over that stretch, Paye produced 30.5 career sacks. His yearly totals included 4.0 sacks in 2021, 6.0 in 2022, 8.5 in 2023, 8.0 in 2024, and 4.0 in 2025.

While the middle portion of his tenure showed growth as a pass rusher, the 2025 season represented a step back statistically.

Paye ranked last among qualifying edge defenders in pass rush win rate at 4.5 percent while producing 38 pressures and four sacks.

Where he remained valuable was in the run game. Since 2022, his 77.5 run-defense grade ranks 16th among NFL edge defenders.

All 4 of new #Raiders EDGE Kwity Paye sacks followed by his 8 run stuffs from 2025. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/VO3rgl586K — Chris Reed (@ChrisReed_NFL) March 9, 2026

That profile made Paye a solid, reliable defender, but not necessarily a dominant edge presence. As the Colts continue reshaping their defensive identity, the organization ultimately chose not to bring him back.

His departure now creates an immediate question for Indianapolis along the defensive line. The Colts must decide whether to replace Paye internally or pursue a veteran pass rusher in free agency.

One name that continues to surface in league discussions is Trey Hendrickson.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The veteran edge rusher is entering unrestricted free agency after his reworked one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals expired following the 2025 season.

Recent projections place Hendrickson’s market value around a one-year deal worth roughly $21 million with $17 million guaranteed. Other estimates suggest a two-year contract could reach roughly $50.9 million depending on the structure.

Financially, Indianapolis has some room to work with. The Colts currently hold roughly $23.7 million in effective cap space entering the 2026 offseason.

Trey Hendrickson is worth every penny pic.twitter.com/AHEzrrALHH — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 17, 2025

A move of that size could require restructuring contracts such as DeForest Buckner’s $26.6 million cap hit or Quenton Nelson’s $24.2 million figure.

Still, the Colts sit roughly in the middle of the league in cap space, making a move feasible if the front office prioritizes the position.

The connections between Hendrickson and Indianapolis also make the fit logical. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo previously coached Hendrickson in Cincinnati, and new defensive line coach Marion Hobby also spent time with the Bengals.

If the Colts were to pursue that route, the potential pairing becomes intriguing. Hendrickson alongside Laiatu Latu would give Indianapolis a significantly more explosive edge combination heading into the 2026 season.

For now, Paye’s departure marks the end of a steady five-year run in Indianapolis. What the Colts choose to do next at edge rusher may ultimately say more about the direction of their defense than the departure itself.