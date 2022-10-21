Locked On Colts: Revenge Game Upcoming for Jonathan Taylor?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final thoughts ahead of Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans in Week 7.

Running back Jonathan Taylor had the worst game of his NFL career in Week 4 against the Titans. Does he get his revenge here in Week 7? Also, the guys give their predictions for this highly anticipated divisional game.

“I’m feeling really good," Taylor told reporters on Thursday. "It’s always a positive sign when you can go out there and feel like yourself. Us being professional athletes, when you go out there and you’re not feeling like yourself, it’s the worst.”

“I would love to," Taylor then replied when asked if he's playing on Sunday. "Hopefully things continue going in the right direction. I’m sick I had to miss out balling with the guys the last two weeks, but I would definitely love to keep it trending in the right direction.”

Jake and Zach discuss why Taylor and tight end Jelani Woods are the biggest X-Factors for the Colts' offense going against the Tennessee defense. Likewise, why defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and safety Rodney McLeod can make a significant difference.

Zach tries a little reverse psychology on the football gods while giving his prediction for the game.

