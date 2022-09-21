Locked On Colts: What's Wrong and How It Can Get Better

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the main causes of the Indianapolis Colts' rough start and how it can be resolved.

The guys also look ahead to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After an 0-1-1 start, what are the biggest issues on offense and defense for the Colts, and how might they get resolved?

The offensive line, despite being the richest in football, has been a huge letdown so far, but will it get better (and how)?

Defensively, it's a little bit of everything, but how quickly the players can adjust to coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme will make a big difference. It wouldn't hurt to have Shaquille Leonard back in the lineup either.

The Chief easily look like an overwhelming opponent on Sunday but what have Jake and Zach seen from them so far that indicates it may not be as ugly as assumed?

