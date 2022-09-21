Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: What's Wrong and How It Can Get Better

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss the main issues behind the Colts' rough start and how they can be resolved as well as a look ahead to the Chiefs.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the main causes of the Indianapolis Colts' rough start and how it can be resolved.

The guys also look ahead to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

After an 0-1-1 start, what are the biggest issues on offense and defense for the Colts, and how might they get resolved?

The offensive line, despite being the richest in football, has been a huge letdown so far, but will it get better (and how)?

Defensively, it's a little bit of everything, but how quickly the players can adjust to coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme will make a big difference. It wouldn't hurt to have Shaquille Leonard back in the lineup either. 

The Chief easily look like an overwhelming opponent on Sunday but what have Jake and Zach seen from them so far that indicates it may not be as ugly as assumed?

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

