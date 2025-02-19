Two Major Colts Free Agents Predicted to Go in Different Directions
The Indianapolis Colts have a few key players hitting the open market in the coming weeks of this offseason.
Among that crowd for the Colts lies two major offensive linemen: Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, who will both be unrestricted free agents open to sign with whatever team they prefer –– creating an unpredictable outlook ahead on the Indianapolis front lines.
This Colts team has an assortment of questions to address this offseason, but ensuring their situation upfront remains a top priority.
And with those critical decisions ahead, ESPN analyst Matt Bowen tossed in his predictions for how the Colts' offensive line concerns could shake out in free agency.
When it comes to Fries, Bowen sees a mutual fit for the two sides –– pinning a return to the Colts as "the right move" for the 26-year-old guard.
"A return to Indianapolis feels like the right move for Fries," Bowen said. "Before a right tibia injury ended his season in Week 5, Fries had posted career bests in both pass block win rate (92.4%) and run block win rate (74.3%). He has a fundamentally sound play style, the lower-body mobility to handle power rushers and an ability to sustain blocks on contact. And the Colts need reliable pass protectors in front of Anthony Richardson."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
However, when projecting the future of Kelly's fit in Indianapolis, things weren't as optimistic. Bowen connected the veteran center as a strong fit for the Los Angeles Chargers to help fortify the protection around Justin Herbert rather than a return to the Colts.
"Jim Harbaugh's club needs more out of its centers, and Kelly plays with a physical demeanor that could fit the Chargers' run game. An on-the-field leader with excellent football awareness, Kelly had a pass block win rate of 95.9% (sixth best among centers) and didn't allow a sack last season. So he can help secure the pocket for quarterback Justin Herbert, too."
The Colts offense had a fair share of lapses in 2024, mainly centered around their inconsistencies and struggles at quarterback. And as the answers surrounding Anthony Richardson continue to unravel across next season, Indianapolis must do all they can to surround their hopeful franchise guy with the best talent possible.
The offensive line is a vital piece in that puzzle, further emphasizing the importance of their pending free agency.
The Colts could have a busy offseason ahead of them with a ton of boxes to check, but the future of their offensive line cannot be ignored. Keep an eye on each of Fries' and Kelly's statuses as the coming weeks ensue.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.