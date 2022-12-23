Matt Ryan Demoted by Colts (again)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan lost his starting job for the second time this season when interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Nick Foles would start against the LA Chargers.

Ryan was previously benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in October, and Ryan was inactive for Ehlinger's two starts while he nursed and injury. An injury that then-head coach Frank Reich said didn't play into the decision to bench Ryan.

Like the previous time, it looks like Ryan won't be active against the Chargers as he's been relegated to third string Saturday announced on Friday.

"Sam’s going to be the backup," said Saturday. "We’re going to go with Nick and Sam, and then we’ll play it week to week as we go forward, but that’s what we’re going to go this week."

Considering the Colts have used three-different starters this season, week to week is more meaningful than when most coaches say it.

What went into the decision to promote Ehlinger ahead of Ryan this week?

"We met as a staff and just had discussions of everything that’s been going on," said Saturday. "Just felt like it would be in the best interest of everybody."

"Again, you all heard what I said about Matt (Ryan), I have a ton of respect for him. He’s a pro’s pro. I just felt like this week in particular is probably the best way to go."

Not seeing Ryan on the field may be one way to help exorcise the ghosts of 33-0. It's been a roller coaster ride for Ryan and the Colts this season.

It would also help make sure Ryan's $35 million 2023 salary doesn't guarantee if he's injured in the last three weeks.

Ryan is just 1,297 yards from passing Philip Rivers for fifth on the NFL's all-time passing leaders list. The Colts can save roughly $17-million on the salary cap if they part ways with Ryan after the season... assuming his salary doesn't guarantee if he's injured.

Ryan may eventually pass Rivers, but it's becoming more and more obvious he won't be a member of the Indianapolis Colts if he does.