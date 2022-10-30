The Indianapolis Colts will have a ton of eyes on them this Sunday after pulling 15-year veteran Matt Ryan as the starting quarterback this week in favor of Sam Ehlinger, who will make his first career start against the Washington Commanders.

As a team that's struggled to make news for their product on the football field, many Colts fans may not know what to expect from Washington and what they may throw at Ehlinger.

Horseshoe Huddle deputy editor Jake Arthur spoke this week with Commander Country writer Jeremy Brener to find out more.

HH: From what I've heard all week, Taylor Heinicke is a somewhat erratic quarterback but obviously has some of that magic to him. Where does he excel as a passer?

CC: Heinicke doesn't have the biggest arm in the league and he doesn't have the most accurate arm. However, he's got really good chemistry with Terry McLaurin. The two connected on a perfectly placed ball last week, and that's a testament to the chemistry the pair developed last season when Heinicke stepped in and started almost every game. It seems with McLaurin, he can do whatever he wants, so keep an eye on McLaurin come Sunday.

HH: The Colts have invested in a ton of size and athleticism in their wide receiver and tight end groups. How does the Commanders' defense typically react to those types of players?

CC: The safeties have been really good for the Commanders so far this season. Kam Curl has taken another step in the right direction and is the most physical player in the Washington secondary. Last week against the Packers, the team forced Aaron Jones to be the primary playmaker on the ground and through the air. This week, that means putting Jonathan Taylor in that role, and that's not a favorable matchup, so I expect the safeties to be a little more involved this week against the Colts' tight ends.

HH: What's one thing people should know about the Commanders that they cannot find in a box score?

CC: The Commanders don't have a starting running back. When Brian Robinson came back, there were reports that he was "taking" the starting job from Antonio Gibson, but Ron Rivera and the coaching staff never saw it that way. Robinson and Gibson will both see a consistent amount of action Sunday.

HH: Who is the X-Factor for the Commanders in Sunday's game?

CC: Sunday's game will likely come down to the Commanders' defensive line against Jonathan Taylor. With Sam Ehlinger starting, the Colts are likely going to give Taylor a heavy workload. If the Commanders can keep Taylor at bay, it really helps their chances of winning Sunday.

HH: What is your prediction?

CC: The Colts have been one of the most unpredictable teams all season long. I think starting Ehlinger at home against Washington, a beatable opponent, is probably the best spot for him to get his first career start. But I'm expecting a close game either way, maybe a game-winning field goal? Commanders 24, Colts 21.

The Colts and Commanders face off this Sunday at 4:25pm ET on FOX. Find out how to watch, stream, or listen here.

