Matt Ryan after Colts Win: 'We've Got to Play Better'

The Indianapolis Colts kicked their way to an ugly 12-9 overtime win against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was under duress most of the night as he was sacked six times and knocked down 12 on the night.

Even when he had time he was making poor decisions including a pair of interceptions thrown directly to Broncos safety Caden Sterns.

After the game, a relieved Ryan was pleased to get the win, but he knows the team needs to be better to reach its playoff goals for the 2022 season.

"Wins are what we need," Ryan said with a wry smile. "From that standpoint, through five games we're 2-2-1, and we're right in the mix."

"I think our best football is in front of us. We do need to continue to make progress."

"We've got to play better than we did tonight."

"But at the end of the day you've got to win games. Even as you're trying to find out what we can be."

"And I'm proud of the fact that we did that."

Ryan has a history of late comeback wins in his career, helping to earn him the nickname "Matty-Ice." He was asked his mindset during a game when the offense is so obviously struggling.

"As long as there's time on the clock, and you're within a score or two, you have a chance," said Ryan.

"We were there the entire night; our defense played lights out, which gives you a lot of confidence as an offense knowing we've just got to hang in there."

"We've just got to make a play here or there. We've got to believe the next play we're going to do it."

"And we did it. We found a way to come up with enough points to get the win."

"It was tough. There's no question about it, but we've got a tough group."

"We need to play better for sure, but I'm proud of the guys."

The Colts are 2-2-1 with a long week of recovery before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 16th. It will be a return game in Indianapolis after the Colts were humbled by the Jaguars 24-0 in Jacksonville in Week 2.

The rest of the AFC South has yet to play this week, but the best records going into the weekend are Jacksonville and Tennessee at 2-2.

Ryan is right; the Colts are right in the mix.

He's also right in saying they need to play a lot better than they did against the hapless Broncos on Thursday night.