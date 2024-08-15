Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. on AD Mitchell: Releases 'Best I've Seen'
If you have been paying attention at Indianapolis Colts training camp, you have noticed that wherever Michael Pittman Jr. is standing, rookie Adonai Mitchell is not far away.
The rookie wide receiver has been tied to Pittman's hip since the Colts drafted him in the second round of April's NFL draft. Pittman has taken Mitchell under his wing, showing him what it takes to be a successful wide receiver in the NFL.
While Mitchell is soaking up all the knowledge he can from his veteran teammate, Pittman has actually taken a thing or two from Mitchell's game as well.
“His releases are like the best I've seen," Pittman admitted about Mitchell. "I've actually been studying him because he's so good at it, and that's something that I noticed from my Day One because we were actually in California doing – so we were doing one-on-one reps, and he was killing everybody and I was like, ‘This dude is going to be good.’”
Mitchell has backed that up in training camp, leaving defensive backs in the dust off the line of scrimmage in 1-on-1 and 11-on-11 periods. Mitchell showcased his potent releases on Wednesday when the Colts took on the Arizona Cardinals in the first of two joint practice sessions. Mitchell went viral for a 1-on-1 rep against cornerback Divaad Wilson, where Mitchell broke off Wilson on a double-move and hauled in a 35-yard touchdown from Anthony Richardson.
Mitchell has been impressive in his first training camp, forming an obvious connection with Pittman in the process. Pittman has been helping Mitchell shape his game on the field while keeping his emotions and nerves in check. The veteran has been building up the rookie and trying to help him feel as confident as possible.
"Just instilling confidence," Pittman explained. "Just ease his nerves because, obviously going into his first game, he was nervous. And he got his first catch so that was always a big thing for him. And just letting him know that he's good enough to win every single matchup. When he does his best, he's going to win every single time."
Mitchell is not the only teammate Pittman has an obvious connection with. Pittman and Richardson have been in lockstep with one another throughout training camp. The chemistry between QB1 and WR1 is evident, as the two have been making plays almost every practice.
Wednesday was no different, as Richardson found Pittman multiple times in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work. The most impressive play between the two was when Richardson found Pittman for a 35-yard touchdown over two Cardinals defenders to wrap up the final 11-on-11 period. It was a perfectly executed play, capping off an impressive day from Richardson and the offense.
"AR was great today," Pittman said." I mean, from 1-on-1s to that last one, we completed every go ball that we threw today between me and him."
Richardson and Pittman were building a connection with one another last year before the quarterback was lost for the season with a shoulder injury. With Richardson healthy, the two have built on where they left off, forming a trust that will serve the offense well this season and beyond. Pittman believes that no matter what happens on the play, Richardson has the chance to turn it into a positive.
"Really what sticks out is he doesn't know how to lose," Pittman remarked. "Like if it's not there, he's going to run it and he's going to get yards. And if it is there he's going to throw a dime deep ball. He's going to get it out there. His arm strength can pretty much put the ball wherever it needs to go whether it's late or whether it's on time. He just zips it there and it gets there fast."
While Pittman has full confidence in his quarterback, the rest of the team has tremendous confidence in him. Pittman is quick to credit his teammates, as evident by his comments on Mitchell and Richardson. But Pittman has also had a stellar training camp, consistently getting open and moving the chains for the offense.
Pittman showcased that and more against the Cardinals. He was practically unguardable at times, with two of his three 1-on-1 reps going for touchdowns. Add on a few more catches in 7-on-7 and the big touchdown in 11-on-11, and Pittman had a day that impressed fans and coaches alike.
“Yeah, big-time practice for him," head coach Shane Steichen said about Pittman. "Obviously, to finish there with the touchdown. He had some good one-on-one winners on the outside. It was overall good by the offense there.”
After signing a three-year, $70 million extension this offseason, Pittman is not resting on his laurels. He has openly expressed how he wants to take his game to another level this season in terms of yards and touchdowns. Pittman is motivated by respect rather than money, and to earn national respect, he has to put up the numbers on the field.
The same goes for the respect of the Colts' wide receiver room. Pittman sees how the national media views the Colts receiver room, generally ranking them in the bottom third of the league. But, after solid camps from Pittman, Mitchell, Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce, the WR1 believes it is only a matter of time before those rankings change for the better.
"I definitely think that we have raised (the level of play), but I don't think I've changed my standard because it's always high," Pittman admitted. "I'm just excited for other people to really see that because I see all these receiver room rankings and they always disrespect us and it pisses me off. So, I'm excited to show everybody that we're at the top of that list."
Pittman believes his rookie protégé has all the tools to be great. He believes his athletic freak at quarterback always gives the team a chance to win. And the wide receiver is convinced the Colts are going to shock a lot of people in 2024.
