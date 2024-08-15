Colts vs. Cardinals Camp Journal, Day 11: Richardson Gets Explosive
The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Arizona Cardinals for the first of two joint practices on Wednesday night ahead of their preseason matchup this Saturday.
After 10 other camp practices in the late July and August heat, constantly repping and hitting the same guys, it was an opportunity for both the Colts and Cardinals to perform against someone new.
Here are Horseshoe Huddle's observations throughout the evening.
TEAM
— Colts legends Edgerrin James and Marvin Harrison were in attendance on Wednesday, with the latter in town to watch his son, Marvin Harrison Jr., who was a top-5 pick for the Cardinals in this year's draft.
— On Wednesday morning, the Colts announced that they signed free agents defensive end Derek Rivers and wide receiver Greg Ward, waived safety Kendell Brooks, and waived-injured wide receiver Ethan Fernea. On Monday, the Colts waived-injured running back Trent Pennix and claimed running back Demetric Felton off waivers.
— Starting defenders defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (rest) and cornerback JuJu Brents (rest, shoulder) were both held out of last Friday's practice, as well as the preseason game, but returned on Wednesday. Rookie linebacker Jaylon Carlies (hip), who missed the last six practices, returned, as did defensive end Genard Avery, and cornerback Clay Fields III. Running back Trey Sermon (hamstring) left Sunday's game early and was out on Wednesday. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring) missed a third consecutive practice. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Active/Non-Football Illness, high blood pressure) remains out. After practice, head coach Shane Steichen responded that he hopes Davis' absence doesn't linger into the season and that he hopes he'll be back sooner rather than later.
— The teams did wide receiver vs. cornerback 1-on-1s on Wednesday, working from roughly the defense's 35-yard line. The following are the results of each matchup, with an offensive win being declared by a catch or defensive penalty and a defensive win coming on an incompletion or offensive penalty: WITH ANTHONY RICHARDSON | Starling Thomas V def. Alec Pierce, Anthony Gould def. Kei'Trel Clark, D.J. Montgomery def. Elijah Jones, AD Mitchell def. Divaad Wilson, Greg Ward def. Bobby Price, Price def. Pittman, Thomas def. Pierce, Jones def. Gould, Montgomery def. Price, Wilson def. Mitchell, Pittman def. Price (TD), Clark def. Pierce, Gould def. Price, Deionte Hood def. Montgomery, Wilson def. Mitchell, Laquon Treadwell def. Jones, Derek Slywka def. Price, Pittman def. Jones (TD), Wilson def. Gould, Pierce def. Clark, Price def. Montgomery, Mitchell def. Wilson. WITH JOE FLACCO | Juwann Winfree def. Price, Michael Ojemudia def. Tyrie Cleveland, Laquon Treadwell def. Hood, Ward def. Clark, Winfree def. Hood, Ojemudia def. Cleveland, Treadwell def. Price, Slywka def. Wilson, Clark def. Ward, Price def. Winfree, Ojemudia def. Cleveland
OFFENSE
— This was another big day for Richardson, who went 6-of-8 passing (75.0%), with completions to Pittman (2), Pierce (2), and Jonathan Taylor (2). Richardson noticeably looks more decisive during 11-on-11s "when the bullets are flying," and there's a pass rush. Richardson finished the first session of 11-on-11s going 3-of-3 with the first two completions to Pierce, the first being a nice, 15-yard dig at the left sideline. Afterward, during 7-on-7s, Richardson went deep downfield to Gould for a 60-yard touchdown, where no one was within several yards of Gould. Richardson then ended his day capping off a six-play, 75-yard drive with a 35-yard touchdown along the right sideline to Pittman, sending a perfectly placed ball to Pittman in the end zone.
— Flacco normally looks pretty sharp in practice but had a rough-looking interception during 11-on-11s (only his second of camp). Flacco was making reads over the middle of the field, and it looked like who he wanted wasn't free, so he went to fire it to the left flat to running back Evan Hull, but Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe jumped the route for a pick-six. There were some highlights, though. Flacco found Montgomery on a slant about 10 yards upfield, which turned into a big gain. Flacco later hit tight end Will Mallory on a deep crosser for about 25 yards on the right side.
— It was a pretty successful day for Hull, who was heavily involved in the receiving game during 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s. He also broke a couple of legitimate-looking runs, and even saw a little bit of work with the first-team offense. He may be the guy behind Taylor in Sermon's absence.
— It wasn't all sunshine for the offense on Wednesday. Aside from Flacco's interception, the Colts gave up would-be sacks on Richardson by Victor Dimukeje, a sack on Flacco from Dante Stills, and a lost fumble by Drew Ogletree, who was hit hard by Pappoe.
SPECIAL TEAMS
— Rookie kicker Spencer Shrader went 4-of-5 on field goal attempts (80.0%), converting from 38, 40, 48, and 50 yards, and missing from 55 yards.
— During kickoff returns, it was Tyler Goodson (3), Gould (2), Dallis Flowers (2), and Montgomery (1) returning the ball.
— Cardinals running back/kickoff returner DeeJay Dallas had arguably the thud of camp on a kickoff return as he planted Colts defensive end Isaiah Land into the ground. It didn't seem like they were supposed to be that physical at the time.
