Michael Pittman Jr.: Colts Captaincy One of 'Highest Honors' in NFL
When Shane Steichen announced the 2024 captains for the Indianapolis Colts, there were a lot of familiar names who would be receiving a "C" on the front of their jerseys.
DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Quenton Nelson, and Kenny Moore II have become yearly fixtures as captains for the Colts. Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor, and Ryan Kelly were all named captains for the second time.
But a new name was announced with the captains this year, giving the Colts eight in all. Michael Pittman Jr. was voted a captain for the first time in his five-year career. For Pittman, the Colts captaincy is an honor that stands above most in the NFL.
"It's definitely something that I don't take lightly," Pittman said about being named a captain. "That's one of the highest honors of any NFL honoring. Just knowing that my guys voted me, I mean it's just a huge honor. I think that it's an opportunity to serve – and just any way that I can help them out. So, it's a great thing."
Pittman has been continually growing as a leader for the Colts. As the unquestioned WR1, Pittman has already taken on the leadership role in the wide receiver room. It is a role that Pittman has admittedly had to grow into over the years as he has learned to be more vocal.
However, wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne wanted to see Pittman's leadership grow outside of the room as well. Wayne explained earlier this summer that one of the next steps Pittman needed to take in his game involved becoming a leader for the entire locker room. Being voted a captain by his teammates is proof Pittman has now accomplished that.
"He has been talking about it, but I think it's because he wanted it for me too," Pittman explained about Wayne. "So, I mean he just said – I think he thinks highly of me, and he wanted me to get that honor and it happened. It's not something that you really try for. I mean you don't start out the season like, ‘Hey, my goal is to be’ – it’s just something that kind of happens I guess.”
Pittman's leadership style is a little different in that you will likely never see him breaking down the huddle before a game after a fiery speech, something Franklin has perfected. Instead, Pittman leads by example, letting his work on the practice field and game days do the talking. The hard work and dedication Pittman puts towards his craft is noticed by everyone within the locker room.
That does not mean there is not a fiery side to Pittman. The wide receiver has earned the nickname "The Enforcer" for his dog-like attitude and tenacity on the field. Pittman does not back down from anyone, giving his teammates someone to follow no matter the situation.
What happens next for the Colts?
Most of all, Pittman has proven he will answer the bell whenever his number is called. That type of consistency can be hard to find and is needed to keep the ship steady during the ups and downs of the season. It's a quality Steichen admires in his top receiver, and now captain.
“One thing with (Pittman), I'll tell you what, he’s going to show up every Sunday," Steichen remarked. "That's what you're getting. You're getting consistency from him every Sunday, and he’s going to play hurt. That's what I respect about him."
Steichen also sees similarities between Pittman and Wayne in that regard. Throughout his long and decorated career in Indy, Wayne produced at a very high level. Wayne tallied 1,070 catches for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns in his 14-year career donning the Horseshoe.
You expected Wayne to make big-time plays every Sunday, helping lead the Colts to numerous victories. Pittman has become that same figure for this era of Colts football, forming a special connection between the player and his position coach.
"Reggie was the all-time leader in games played in Colts history," Steichen stated. "How about that stat? So, to have a guy to coach you that's done that, and you’ve got a guy like Pittman Jr. that shows up every Sunday with that consistency, that's what we want. The players see it, and they voted him a captain.”
Although Pittman is now a captain, do not expect the wide receiver to change who he is. There is no doubt Pittman has matured as a player and person throughout his five years in the NFL. But Pittman also likes to keep his teammates loose and have a good time. His personality has helped make him a relatable teammate and leader in the locker room.
“Yeah, I mean mature in the terms that like I kind of know what's going on, but I still like to fool around and mess around," Pittman admitted. "I'm not sure that there's a lot of guys that would use the term mature. So, I would say consistent is more my word that people use around here.”
Pittman has certainly grown as a leader, otherwise he would not have been made captain. But now he must learn what being a captain entails, including what that role looks like and the responsibilities that come with it. Luckily for Pittman, he has others he can lean on that have been captains for a long time.
"I'm still learning what (being a captain) means," Pittman answered. "But luckily, we’ve got guys like Z and Buck and Quenton and Ryan who have been doing it. So, I'm just going to lean on them and kind of learn the ways and the right ways of doing it.”
You can never have enough leaders on a football team, and Pittman has ascended to be one of the best for the Colts. Sunday's game against the Houston Texans will be the first game Pittman has the "C" on his chest. Knowing how consistent Pittman is in everything he does for the team, the captain's patch will likely stay on the front of his jersey for the rest of his career.
