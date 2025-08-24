Moore: Colts 53-Man Roster Prediction as Deadline Looms
The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their preseason slate with a 41-14 rout over the Cincinnati Bengals. With most starters sitting out, players on the roster bubble were given extensive playing time as they made their final push to secure a spot on the team.
With all of the preseason action now in the books, here is how I see the initial Colts 53-man roster shaking out with roster cuts due by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Note: Starters denoted with an asterisk *
Quarterbacks (3): Daniel Jones*, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard
Head coach Shane Steichen announced Jones as the starter last Tuesday, leaving Richardson's standing with the team in question. While the Colts continue to publicly say they have not given up on the former No.4 overall pick, the Anthony Richardson experiment seems to be over in Indy. Leonard locks up the QB3 role and could be the long-term backup quarterback in Indy with the proper development.
Running Backs (3): Jonathan Taylor*, DJ Giddens, Khalil Herbert, Tyler Goodson (IR)
Expect the offense to run through Taylor yet again this season, with the former All-Pro healthy and looking like his normal self in camp. Herbert makes the initial 53-man roster as Goodson goes to injured reserve with an elbow injury, forcing him to miss the first four games. Ulysses Bentley IV had a great summer with the Colts, who will certainly want the undrafted rookie to return on the practice squad.
Wide Receivers (6): Michael Pittman Jr.*, Alec Pierce*, Josh Downs*, AD Mitchell, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould
The wide receiver group in Indy goes unchanged from 2024 to 2025. It is a deep group with Pittman, Pierce, and Downs as the clear starters, with Mitchell, Dulin, and Gould providing quality depth. Laquon Treadwell had a solid preseason as well and will likely be in line for a spot on the practice squad.
Tight Ends (4): Tyler Warren*, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory
Warren has been everything the Colts envisioned and more, and the rookie has established himself as TE1. A name not on the roster is Jelani Woods, who loses out to Mallory for the final tight end spot. The former third-round pick is finally healthy after missing the past two seasons, but inconsistent play and the ascension of Mallory bring an end to Woods' time in Indy.
Offensive Line (9): Bernard Raimann*, Quenton Nelson*, Tanor Bortolini*, Matt Goncalves*, Braden Smith*, Jalen Travis, Danny Pinter, Dalton Tucker, Luke Tenuta
The Colts will welcome two new starters on the offensive line this season in Bortolini and Goncalves, as both head into their second seasons. Travis will be the swing tackle for Indy, with Pinter and Tucker providing depth in the middle. Tenuta makes it with Blake Freeland on injured reserve, but after a shaky preseason, the Colts could be looking to add at tackle after cuts happen across the league.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Defensive Line (10): Laiatu Latu*, DeForest Buckner*, Grover Stewart*, Kwity Paye*, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, JT Tuimoloau, Neville Gallimore, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Isaiah Land
The Colts boast one of the best defensive tackle tandems in football with Buckner and Stewart, and the team is hoping for a big Year-2 leap from Latu after a stellar camp. The final spot on the defensive line came down to Land and Tim Smith. Land just ekes out Smith due to a really solid preseason, while the rookie can continue to develop on the practice squad.
Linebackers (5): Zaire Franklin*, Joe Bachie*, Cameron McGrone, Jaylon Carlies, Austin Ajiake
Linebacker is definitely the weakest group on the Colts' roster. Bachie looks like the favorite to start next to Franklin, as injuries to Carlies have forced him to miss a considerable amount of time this summer. Carlies, who was expected to start at the WILL spot, will need to get healthy and overtake Bachie if he wants a sizable role on defense. The Colts will certainly look to add at linebacker after roster cuts conclude.
Cornerbacks (6): Charvarius Ward*, Kenny Moore II*, Xavien Howard*, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, Chris Lammons
The re-made secondary of the Colts will feature former Pro Bowlers at all three cornerback positions, in Ward, Moore, and the newly signed Howard. With Jones and Brents back from hamstring injuries, they provide quality depth on the outside. Lammons beats out Samuel Womack III, Johnathan Edwards, and Alex Johnson for the final spot that would have been held by rookie Justin Walley, who will spend the season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL.
Safeties (4): Cam Bynum*, Nick Cross*, Rodney Thomas II, Daniel Scott
Bynum and Cross provide a solid tandem at safety, with the former making plays throughout camp. However, with rookie Hunter Wohler out for the year with a foot injury, the depth at safety is a concern. Scott flashed in the preseason, but the Colts should keep an eye on the market at this position as well.
Specialists (3): Spencer Shrader*, Rigoberto Sanchez*, Luke Rhodes*
Shrader won the kicking battle going away against rookie Maddux Trujillo and hopes to be the long-term kicker in Indy. Sanchez and Rhodes continue to be among the best at their positions.