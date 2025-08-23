Colts Feel-Good Story Makes Statement vs Bengals
The Indianapolis Colts are playing their final preseason game of the year against the Cincinnati Bengals, with roster spots on the line for many players. One player who stands out is safety Daniel Scott.
Scott had missed the previous two seasons with huge injuries (torn ACL and Achilles), playing no snaps of any kind. However, he looked good in training camp and appeared like a player destined for a final 53-man roster spot, especially with the mounting injuries.
But, no play was better for Scott's case than his brilliant pick-six of Bengals quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Scott could be a key depth piece for Indianapolis after the season-ending injury to the white-hot rookie, Hunter Wohler (Lisfranc injury). If Scott can finish this game strong after such a huge play, he might see some snaps during the regular season under Lou Anarumo.
The Colts took Scott in the 2023 NFL draft with the 158th overall pick in the fifth round out of the University of California. What stood out about Scott more than anything was his immense special teams experience during his five years with the Bears.
As for playing safety, Scott's numbers weren't too bad, posting 207 combined tackles, seven interceptions, a pick six, and seven pass breakups.
Indy's safety situation isn't dire with the starters (Nick Cross and Camryn Bynum), but the depth is an issue. Currently, it's just Rodney Thomas II and Scott as the prominent talents behind the duo in Cross and Bynum. This is why it's paramount for Scott to play well enough to make the roster to help shore up the safety depth.
Scott is one of the feel-good stories for Indy this year, and will look to finish this final preseason game as efficiently as possible. Given the immense injuries to Anarumo's defense and secondary, Scott might be a valuable piece if he makes that final 53-man roster.