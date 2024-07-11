NFL Analyst Unveils Colts Best 2024 Off-Season Decision
The Indianapolis Colts used their 15th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu. While Indianapolis also needed more help at cornerback and wide receiver, they couldn't pass up a potential generational edge rusher like Latu.
In Trevor Sikkema's Pro Football Focus article highlighting the best off-season decision made for each AFC team, he chooses the drafting of Latu as the best decision for the Colts.
Although the Colts finished 2023 as a top-five team in volume of sacks (51), they ranked 23rd in total pressures (279) and 23rd in pressure percentage (31.9%). Enter UCLA pass-rusher Laiatu Latu, a top-five finisher in the FBS in sacks, total pressures and pass-rush win percentage over the past two years. The Colts impressively recognized their need for pass-rushing talent despite the high sack total, and that should pay dividends in 2024.- Trevor Sikkema | Pro Football Focus
Latu was outstanding at UCLA, posting 13.0 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss, and 62 quarterback pressures during the 2023 season (per Pro Football Focus). Now Latu will take his incredible potential to a Charlie Partridge-led Colts defensive front. Joining Latu are defensive ends Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Kwity Paye; and interior defenders like DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, and Raekwon Davis.
Latu brings a highly skilled style to edge rusher while possessing immense versatility and fluidity with his moves. Latu brought the pain in both pass-rush and run defense, posting a rock-solid 82.1 grade on 210 run defense snaps. His run-stopping abilities also show in the ridiculous number of tackles for loss he accumulated in 2023.
Latu is one of the best defensive prospects Indianapolis has ever drafted, and he's walking into a perfect situation to succeed. Latu also brings serious firepower to an already tough Indianapolis defensive front. If Latu can find his stride early in the 2024 season, perhaps he can put together a campaign worthy of NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
