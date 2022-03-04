Skip to main content
Player(s)
Tyquan Thornton, Velus Jones Jr.
Team(s)
Indianapolis Colts

Need for Speed? Receivers Run Wild at NFL Combine

The Indianapolis Colts could be looking to upgrade the wide receiver position, and they had to like what they saw at the NFL Combine on Thursday.

The Indianapolis Colts didn't have to travel far to see the display of speed at the NFL Combine being held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday.

The wide receivers in attendance had the fastest average time in the 40-yard dash since 2003 at 4.48. Eight players ran sub-4.40 times, the most since 2003 over that same period.

Official 40-Yard Dash Results at the NFL Combine:

Tyquan Thornton, Baylor, 4.28
Velus Jones, Tennessee, 4.31
Calvin Austin III, Memphis, 4.32
Danny Gray, SMU, 4.33
Bo Melton, Rutgers, 4.34
Christian Watson, North Dakota State, 4.36
Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, 4.38
Chris Olave, Ohio State, 4.39
Alec Pierce, Cincinnati, 4.41
Skyy Moore, Western Michigan, 4.41
Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa, 4.42
Jahan Dotson, Penn State, 4.43
Khalil Shakir, Boise State, 4.43
Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame, 4.43
Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky, 4.44
George Pickens, Georgia, 4.47
Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss, 4.48
Jalen Tolbert, USA, 4.49
Jalen Nailor, Michigan State, 4.50
Tré Turner, Virginia Tech, 4.51
Ty Fryfogle, Indiana. 4.53
Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 4.55
Mike Woods, Oklahoma, 4.55
Charleston Rambo, Miami, 4.57
Kyle Philips, UCLA, 4.58
Makai Polk, Mississippi State, 4.59
Johnny Johnson III, Oregon, 4.60
Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State, 4.62
David Bell, Purdue, 4.65
Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss, 4.65
Devon Williams, Oregon, 4.65
Slade Bolden, Alabama, 4.66

The times were particularly impressive considering Alabama's Jameson Williams, considered the fastest receiver in the draft, is still recovering from knee surgery after an injury suffered in the the National Championship game vs. Georgia.

Read More

Drake London of USC, considered the top wide receiver in the draft on some boards, didn't compete in testing and will rely on his pro day later this month. 

The Colts could turn to the draft to upgrade the wide receiver room this offseason. Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team with 88 catches for 1,081 yards, but it was a steep decline to the team's second leading receiver Zach Pascal with just 38 catches for 384 yards.

Despite needs at cornerstone positions like quarterback and left tackle, Bleacher Report recently urged the Colts to upgrade their wide receiver position, so Thursday night's performance by the receivers at the Combine was promising to see.

Even without a first-round pick, the Colts should be able to get a dynamic player when they're picking 47th overall. Thornton and Jones for example, the two fastest players on Thursday night, are ranked 200 and 185 respectively by NFL Mock Draft Database

There is a lot of depth at the wide receiver position in this draft. If the Colts decide they want to inject some speed into the lineup, this is the fastest wide receiver group in 20 years.

Tyquan ThorntonVelus Jones Jr.Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs the ball through the Titans' defense during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 101
News

Colts Urged to Upgrade at Wide Receiver

By Jake Arthur10 minutes ago
Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Prospect Tyquan Thornton
News

Time to Upgrade? Receivers Run Wild at NFL Combine

By HH Staff18 minutes ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) drops back to throw in the first quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. San Francisco 49ers At Cincinnati Bengals
News

QB Carousel: How Does Jimmy Garoppolo Fit with the Colts?

By Andrew Moore1 hour ago
USATSI_16845336
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: David Anenih, EDGE, Houston

By Zach Hicks13 hours ago
Mitch Trubisky Indianapolis Colts Prediction
News

Indianapolis Colts Starting QB in 2022... Mitchell Trubisky?

By HH StaffMar 3, 2022
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) looks to the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts lost to the Jaguars, 11-26. The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla
News

T.Y. Hilton Wants To — And Can — Still Play

By Jake ArthurMar 2, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Dives into Reich and Ballard’s Comments at Combine

By Andrew MooreMar 2, 2022
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard watches his team warmup Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis Colts Host Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News

Colts GM Chris Ballard Still Upset Over Wasted Opportunities

By HH StaffMar 2, 2022