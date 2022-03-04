The Indianapolis Colts could be looking to upgrade the wide receiver position, and they had to like what they saw at the NFL Combine on Thursday.

The Indianapolis Colts didn't have to travel far to see the display of speed at the NFL Combine being held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday.

The wide receivers in attendance had the fastest average time in the 40-yard dash since 2003 at 4.48. Eight players ran sub-4.40 times, the most since 2003 over that same period.

Official 40-Yard Dash Results at the NFL Combine:

Tyquan Thornton, Baylor, 4.28

Velus Jones, Tennessee, 4.31

Calvin Austin III, Memphis, 4.32

Danny Gray, SMU, 4.33

Bo Melton, Rutgers, 4.34

Christian Watson, North Dakota State, 4.36

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, 4.38

Chris Olave, Ohio State, 4.39

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati, 4.41

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan, 4.41

Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa, 4.42

Jahan Dotson, Penn State, 4.43

Khalil Shakir, Boise State, 4.43

Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame, 4.43

Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky, 4.44

George Pickens, Georgia, 4.47

Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss, 4.48

Jalen Tolbert, USA, 4.49

Jalen Nailor, Michigan State, 4.50

Tré Turner, Virginia Tech, 4.51

Ty Fryfogle, Indiana. 4.53

Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 4.55

Mike Woods, Oklahoma, 4.55

Charleston Rambo, Miami, 4.57

Kyle Philips, UCLA, 4.58

Makai Polk, Mississippi State, 4.59

Johnny Johnson III, Oregon, 4.60

Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State, 4.62

David Bell, Purdue, 4.65

Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss, 4.65

Devon Williams, Oregon, 4.65

Slade Bolden, Alabama, 4.66

The times were particularly impressive considering Alabama's Jameson Williams, considered the fastest receiver in the draft, is still recovering from knee surgery after an injury suffered in the the National Championship game vs. Georgia.

Drake London of USC, considered the top wide receiver in the draft on some boards, didn't compete in testing and will rely on his pro day later this month.

The Colts could turn to the draft to upgrade the wide receiver room this offseason. Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team with 88 catches for 1,081 yards, but it was a steep decline to the team's second leading receiver Zach Pascal with just 38 catches for 384 yards.

Despite needs at cornerstone positions like quarterback and left tackle, Bleacher Report recently urged the Colts to upgrade their wide receiver position, so Thursday night's performance by the receivers at the Combine was promising to see.

Even without a first-round pick, the Colts should be able to get a dynamic player when they're picking 47th overall. Thornton and Jones for example, the two fastest players on Thursday night, are ranked 200 and 185 respectively by NFL Mock Draft Database.

There is a lot of depth at the wide receiver position in this draft. If the Colts decide they want to inject some speed into the lineup, this is the fastest wide receiver group in 20 years.