NFL Film Guru Names Colts Defender 'One of the Best' at His Position
The Indianapolis Colts made it a priority in the 2024 off-season to re-sign the most vital players on their roster. Names like wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., cornerback Kenny Moore II, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner were retained to help build the success of the Colts franchise around quarterback Anthony Richardson and rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu.
But, interior defensive lineman Grover Stewart was also a major retaining for Indianapolis. After agreeing to a three-year, $39 million deal (Over The Cap), Stewart is ready to pounce on the opportunity to become one of the best DTs in the NFL. However, he might be just that alongside three-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro Buckner.
Film expert and creator of the Bootleg Football Podcast, Brett Kollmann, recently put together an episode breaking down the NFL's most underrated defenders. Stewart is the initial entry, and Kollmann proceeds to highlight the value that he has within the Colts defense.
This is one of the best nose tackles in the NFL that nobody ever talks about.- Brett Kollmann
Stewart only played 11 out of 17 possible games due to suspension in 2023 but was the sixth-best DT at stopping the run in the NFL. Per Pro Football Focus, Stewart logged a rock-solid 77.3 run defense mark on 224 run snaps. While Stewart can improve certain areas of his pass-rushing techniques, he's all set as a stalwart against opposing ground attacks.
Kollmann later brings up Stewart's versatility and importance for the Colts. While Stewart was out for six contests last year, Indianapolis had a completely different defense against the run.
This is somebody who has an absolutely monumental impact on the Colts run defense.- Brett Kollmann
Kollmann provides some interesting metrics that display Stewart's impact on and off the field for the Indy defense.
When Stewart was on the field, the Colts had the sixth-best yards before contact per attempt numbers. As Kollmann describes, this is a "measurement of how well they (defensive front) reset the line of scrimmage on run plays and how early they get contact on the running back." In short, how well they secure gaps and penetrate the line of scrimmage to halt the run. Kollmann also points out that the Colts were third in the NFL as a team in terms of tackles for no gain or a loss at 77. Stewart proves through Kollmann's breakdown that he's one of the most overlooked, yet important players for Indianapolis.
When Stewart wasn't on the field, the Colts were 29th in yards before contact per attempt and 15th in tackles for loss. These facts are staggering and show how bad Indy was without Stewart occupying the spot next to Buckner. While the latter is outstanding, it's also not as easy when double teams come your way over and over. This was Buckner's reality in Stewart's absence, as teams destroyed the Colts interior defense with inside runs.
If we take the weeks that he was healthy, he was second amongst all interior defensive linemen in that sample size in tackles for loss. So again, when he was out there, he was top two in the entire league in terms of making impact plays against the run.- Brett Kollmann
Stewart is an essential part of Indy's success. Without Stewart's presence, things become more difficult for Gus Bradley, Buckner, and the rest of the defense. Look for Stewart to have the goal of playing all 17 games this year and continue showcasing why Indianapolis holds him in such high value going into a pivotal campaign.
