NFL Analyst Predicts Colts Jonathan Taylor to be an MVP in 2024
Indianapolis Colts second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson has dominated the spotlight since the 2023 season ended for the franchise. It makes sense since Richardson will be the future of the Colts and is still very early in his pro career. His development as a quarterback is at the zenith of Indy's priorities and will be for years ahead. But Richardson won't be able to achieve what the Colts expect without the rest of a promising offensive unit around him. With an offensive line battling back to prominence, an intriguing receiving corps, and coaching tailored for QBs locked in, it seems that Richardson is in a perfect situation to succeed.
But the Indianapolis offense will feature a lot of former All-Pro and Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor. The four-year workhorse has put up 925 carries for 4,582 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns on the ground. Taylor has also caught 123 passes for 955 receiving yards and four more touchdowns (44 total). While the metrics indicate Taylor is averaging over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns a season, most of the production came in 2021 when he was near the top of MVP conversations.
In an article from NFL.com predicting each AFC team's 2024 MVP, Eric Edholm believes that Taylor is more realistic for a candidate than Richardson. Here's his breakdown on the matter.
Taylor is somewhat of a leap-of-faith pick, given that he's coming off his worst statistical season, and he's now turned in less than a complete body of work on the field for two years in a row. But I have faith he'll revert back to the production he put up in Years 1 and 2 of his pro career, when he was the Colts' unquestioned workhorse.- Eric Edholm | NFL.com
The level of threat Indy's offense imposes rests on the health of Richardson and Taylor. For Taylor, he's been absent for a significant chunk of the last two seasons due to multiple injuries (13 missed in 2022 and 2023). For 2024, it's as important for Taylor to stay on the field as any Colts offensive weapon if Shane Steichen wants to flourish.
While Michael Pittman Jr. is the most important piece (non-QB) to Indy's offensive game plan and success, Taylor is right behind. When he's on the field (especially with Richardson) there's always a chance for a home run carry. Taylor is also a monster with usage, typically performing better with more involvement. While Richardson was the easy pick for Edholm's piece, it's honorable to select Taylor for MVP of the Colts. If Richardson has a phenomenal year two, Taylor likely will be a good reason why and have himself a resurgent season in the process.
If the Colts can get out of Taylor in 2024 what they saw in week 18 against the Houston Texans, we may see one of the best campaigns of the former Wisconsin Badger's tenure with Indianapolis. Training camp is fast approaching for the Colts and the rest of the NFL, with Taylor chomping at the bit to get back to All-Pro status in 2024.
