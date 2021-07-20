Order, Times Set for Colts' Hall of Fame Inductees

Former Colts star running back Edgerrin James will be presented Saturday, August 7, while star quarterback and face of the franchise Peyton Manning will be inducted on Sunday, August 8.

Finally, Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

James, who had to wait one full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be inducted on Saturday, August 7 as part of the 12-member Centennial Class of 2020, while Manning will be inducted on Sunday, August 8 as part of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2021, which is made up of seven members.

Due to the size and scope of the two classes going in together, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced changes to the induction ceremony, asking players to please hold their remarks to six minutes to allow for the ceremonies to move along quickly.

An “Academy Award-style” musical cue, if needed, would end each speech at 8 minutes, according to the Hall of Fame.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

James, who rushed for 12,246 yards and 80 touchdowns, is scheduled to be the third speaker as part of Saturday's Centennial Class of 2020, following former Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys pass catcher Harold Carmichael and former Cowboys' safety Cliff Harris.

Sam Riche/USA TODAY Sports

Including Carmichael, Harris and James, the Class of 2020 includes Denver's Steve Atwater, former commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Seattle's Steve Hutchinson, Pittsburgh's Donnie Shell, St. Louis' Isaac Bruce, Chicago's Jimbo Covert, Pittsburgh's Troy Polamalu, Dallas' Jimmy Johnson, and Pittsburgh's Bill Cowher.

In addition to the 12 speeches, special video tributes to the eight members of the Centennial Class of 2020 elected posthumously, including Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle, and George Young, will air in between the speeches.

On Sunday, Manning will be the third speaker in the Class of 2021 following former Cowboys' receiver Drew Pearson and former Seahawks and Raiders coach Tom Flores.

Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports

Manning threw for 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns in his 17-year career, 54,828 yards and 399 touchdowns of which came in Indianapolis, where he led the Colts to a victory in Super Bowl XLI over the Chicago Bears.

The Centennial Class of 2020 speeches are scheduled to start shortly after the ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, while the Class of 2021 speeches will begin shortly after the ceremony starts at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Have thoughts on the announced changes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know your thoughts!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.