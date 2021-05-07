PFF Identifies Colts' DL As 'Most Improved' Position Group Post-Draft

After selecting Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo in the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts' defensive line received some love from Pro Football Focus.

Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts' defensive line found itself in significant need of a high-end pass rusher and run defender to replace Denico Autry and Justin Houston.

It's safe to say General Manager Chris Ballard delivered on that need, grabbing Michigan's Kwity Paye at 21 overall in the first round and Vanderbilt's Dayo Odeyingbo at 54 overall in the second round.

Though Odeyingo might miss half the season with an Achilles injury suffered in January, the Colts' defensive line saw a significant improvement on paper, one that Pro Football Focus noted in its most and least improved position units article post-draft.

Seth Galina, the author of the list, placed the Colts' defensive line at No. 6, highlighting the selections of Paye and Odeyingbo and the ceilings the two have in the NFL in the trenches.

The Colts were a below-average pass-rushing team in 2019, propped up by elite interior defensive line play from DeForest Buckner and his 90.1 pass-rushing grade. Their edge group was abysmal, and they then lost edge rushers Justin Houston and Denico Autry, who led the team in snaps at that position. Both earned sub-70.0 pass-rush grades last season. The Colts didn’t sign anyone in free agency, so they needed to make a splash in the draft. And they did. At Pick 21, they selected the top edge rusher on the PFF Big Board in Michigan’s Kwity Paye before doubling up at Pick 54 with Vanderbilt’s Dayo Odeyingbo. They needed pass rushers, and they got them. Paye is the ultimate upside pick with freaky athleticism. He posted 36 bench reps, good enough for a 99th percentile performance at his position, and a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, a 97th percentile performance. He boasts a potentially deadly combination of size and speed. Paye has yet to learn the nuances of the position, which is why someone that freaky can fall all the way to Pick 21, but his upside is tremendous. Odeyingbo was a bit of a reach at Pick 54, but the Colts obviously felt the need to go and get a versatile player at the position. The Vanderbilt product has played a ton of snaps all over the defensive line, seeing time outside at edge as well as inside as a 4i-technique in the Commodore defense. He’s a quick-twitch athlete who didn’t produce quite as much as someone with his physical stature should have. If he adds some muscle, he can be a solid pro.

Though Paye is a bit raw as a pass rusher, he'll be able to come in right away and provide some strong run defense right out of the gate. Should he develop into the freakish pass rusher the Colts envision, look out.

As for Odeyingbo, the Colts are targeting 2022 and beyond for him, adding a guy with his strength, length and quick-twitch ability to a group that should prominently feature Paye, Kemoko Turay, DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart for the next few years to come.

Have thoughts on Pro Football Focus listing the Colts' defensive line as one of the most improved units in football following the draft? Drop a line in the comments section below!