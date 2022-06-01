Skip to main content

PFF Power Rankings: Colts 'Eyes on the Playoffs'

Where do the Indianapolis Colts rank and which tier in PFF's new NFL Power Rankings?

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has released an updated edition of its NFL Power Rankings and has included breaking the teams into tiers. 

The tiers are as follows:

1. True Contenders
2. Could Be Their Year
3. Eyes On The Playoffs
4. Stuck In Limbo
5. Rebuilding

The Indianapolis Colts rank 15th on PFF's list and fall into the Eyes On The Playoffs tier.

PFF has this to say about the Colts prospects for 2022:

In a tough spot after a failed Carson Wentz experiment last season, the Colts somehow managed to upgrade at quarterback this offseason without a franchise-altering cost. Matt Ryan may be a declining force, but he still ranked eight places higher than Wentz in PFF grades last season and is at his best in a dome. The Colts were a Wentz disaster away from the playoffs a season ago, and they should have their sights firmly set on playoff football again this year. -- PFF NFL Power Rankings 

Despite dropping their final two games of the season in 2021, the Colts still finished 9-8... or, middle of the pack.

A 15 ranking would indicate that PFF doesn't think the Colts improved much during the offseason despite acknowledging the potential upgrade with Matt Ryan at quarterback.

Throw in Stefon Gilmore as a prized free agent cornerback, and a draft that included the "biggest steal in the draft," and one might think PFF is sleeping on the Colts a bit in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

PFF doesn't appear to be very high on the AFC South in general. The Colts' at No. 15 is the highest position of any team in the division.

The Tennessee Titans coming off a 12-5 season come in two spots behind the Colts at No. 17.

Despite spending a ton of money in free agency and another slew of high draft picks, the Jacksonville Jaguars moved up to just 27 as PFF took a shot at their "strategy".

Jacksonville were big spenders this offseason, but it’s tough to discern a strategy to that spending beyond simply paying big money to players the team could convince to come to Jacksonville. -- PFF

The Houston Texans bring up the year at No. 28. 

With teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns sitting comfortably ahead of the Colts in the "Could Be Their Year" tier, it's not hard to picture moving Indianapolis up a tier.

With improvement at quarterback and more consistent play, the playoffs should be the floor for this team.

Not the ceiling.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) reacts with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) (not shown) on the field after the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Film

Film Room: Matt Ryan's Arrival Could Signal the Return of Mesh to Indy's Offense

By Zach Hicks13 hours ago
An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sideline during a game.
News

Report: Colts to Make Promotion in Front Office

By Jake Arthur15 hours ago
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Indianapolis Colts Surprise Gem from the NFL Draft?

By HH Staff23 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich walks the field as the team warms up to face the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas
Film

Film Room: Why the Colts Are So Successful on Opening Drives.

By Zach HicksMay 30, 2022
Jan 9, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) moves in against Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Second-Year Defender Projected To Break Out In 2022 By PFF

By Josh CarneyMay 28, 2022
USATSI_17094959
Film

Film Room: How The Colts Can Best Utilize Nyheim Hines in the Passing Game in 2022.

By Zach HicksMay 27, 2022
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) signals to the crowd after making a catch in the end zone for the Colts' first touchdown Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts' Playmaking Trio Ranked Inside Top 15 By CBS Sports

By Josh CarneyMay 27, 2022
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) tries to get a hand on Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) on a second quarter pass play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida for the Jaguars final game of the season Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Jaguars finished out their season with a 26 to 11 victory over the Colts. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 010922 Bsjaguarsvscolt 25
News

Colts Tabbed As One Of 3 Teams That Could Make Deep Playoff Run By NFL.com

By Josh CarneyMay 27, 2022