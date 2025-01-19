PFF Reveals Colts' Offseason Assets for 2025
Following a disappointing 2024 campaign for the Indianapolis Colts, all eyes are on how this team and their front office approach a critical offseason ahead to attempt and get this roster up to standard.
During general manager Chris Ballard's end-of-season presser, he mentioned that this Colts roster is "not close" to where they want to be. An 8-9 finish is far from an appealing record to finish with. As a result, he and this Indianapolis front office have to be busy at work throughout this offseason to reach their aspired improvements.
And when looking ahead for what these coming months could hold for the Colts, they won't have a lack of assets to work with.
Pro Football Focus recently mapped out how each team looks within their asset pool by factoring in both cap space and draft picks for this coming offseason-- including the Colts.
Indianapolis may not rise as the cream of the crop like the New England Patriots or the Las Vegas Raiders do for this offseason. However, they find themselves right in the middle of the pack-- having a worthwhile combination of draft picks and money to spend.
According to OverTheCap, the Colts are projected to have around $28 million freed up in cap space for this offseason, placing them 18th in the NFL. The space doesn't quite give them enough to make a splash for one of the league's top players on the open market.
But, just under $30 million leaves the door open for a few cheaper, worthwhile improvements on either side of the ball.
Draft-wise, the Colts won't be falling behind either. Indianapolis has possession of each of their selections from round one to seven, effectively giving this front office ample flexibility to add young talent around the roster.
When factoring both their available money and draft picks, alongside some restructuring potential that PFF has mapped out, the Colts fall in line as the 15th team in the NFL for offseason assets.
Of course, it's always nice to have more money or draft picks to work with, but that's not to say the Colts don't have ways to improve the roster this spring.
The Colts have a few holes on the roster to address in the coming months to push this roster over the edge, which could include finding strong tight end talents to help Anthony Richardson, as well as some help in the secondary that struggled over the course of 2024. With their available assets on hand, those goals are very well achievable.
The ball now lies in Chris Ballard's court. Indianapolis has some glaring needs across the roster, and it's up to him and this Colts front office to make the changes necessary to get over the hump.
After four straight missed playoff appearances, the urgency to get this team back on track is the highest it's been in some time. This regime has to do what it takes to meet expectations heading into next season. Otherwise, it'll be extremely tough to see Ballard and Co. get another shot if things fall off the rails for yet another campaign.
Only time will tell.
