Colts Receive Giant Help at Defensive Tackle Among Roster Moves
The Indianapolis Colts are receiving reinforcements to their defensive line as the team removed Raekwon Davis from the Active/Non-Football Illness list. Davis had been battling high blood pressure and missed all of training camp. The Colts also signed center Mike Panasiuk and linebacker Mike Smith Jr.
The Colts signed Davis to a two-year, $14 million deal this spring as one of their two outside additions in free agency. Davis, a former second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins. He racked up 129 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks as a space-eater in the middle of the Dolphins defensive line.
Davis adds some much-needed run defense help to the interior of the Colts defensive line. At 6-7 and 325 pounds, Davis is a monster that can eat up double teams and allow others to get free. Behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, the Colts' defensive tackles have struggled against the run during the preseason. Getting Davis back should help fix that issue.
Panasiuk, who played collegiately at Michigan State, is coming off a stint with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL where he played in 10 games and was named to the All-UFL team. Smith is an undrafted free agent out of Baylor who recorded 25 tackles and a sack in 2023. Both players are likely seen as camp bodies to end out the preseason.
To make room for these moves, the Colts placed center Ryan Coll on injured reserve and waived-injured guard Josh Sills. Coll was signed to the Colts just 12 days ago and saw action this weekend in Indy's win over the Arizona Cardinals. Sills had been battling for a roster spot, seeing time with the second-team offensive line. If Sills is not claimed off of waivers, he will revert to the team's injured reserve list.
Davis, Panasiuk, and Smith will all have a chance to make an impression on Thursday night when the Colts take on the Cincinnati Bengals to end the preseason.
