Colts' Legends Named Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Two former members of the Indianapolis Colts were selected as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Jim Irsay loves to talk about returning the Indianapolis Colts to the glory they had through the 2000s.

The Colts had Hall of Famers galore throughout one of the winningest decades in NFL history. Now, two more legends may be named Hall of Famers this year.

Former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Dwight Freeney were selected as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Modern Era Class of 2023. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the selections on Wednesday night. This is Wayne's fourth consecutive year as a finalist while it is Freeney's first in his first year of eligibility.

The Colts drafted Wayne with the No.30 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wayne paired up with quarterback Peyton Manning and fellow wide receiver Marvin Harrison to form one of the most dangerous offensive trios of all time. Wayne spent his entire 14-year career in Indianapolis, finishing with 1,070 receptions for 14,345 receiving yards - both tenth all-time - and 82 touchdowns.

Wayne was also known for his postseason success with the Colts. The wide receiver ranks seventh all-time in postseason receiving yards (1,254) and tenth all-time in postseason receiving touchdowns (nine). Wayne also caught the only receiving touchdown for the Colts in their Super Bowl XLI victory.

Wayne was well-respected by his peers throughout the league. He was named to six Pro Bowls (2006-2010, 2012) and named a First-Team All-Pro in 2010.

Freeney came to the Horseshoe the very next year, drafted No.11 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. His patented spin move helped him become one of the most feared pass rushers of his era. Alongside former Colts' great Robert Mathis, the Colts had a ferocious tandem on the edge.

Freeney spent the first 11 years of his 16-year career with the Colts, racking up 316 tackles, 107.5 sacks (second-most in franchise history), and 44 forced fumbles. The pass rusher was selected to seven Pro Bowls (2003-2005, 2008-2011) and named a First-Team All-Pro three times (2004-2005, 2009), all with the Colts. He finished his career with 125.5 sacks (26th all-time) and 47 forced fumbles (third).

Wayne and Freeney have a chance to join some of their teammates from those 2000s Colts in the Hall of Fame. Those include general manager Bill Polian (inducted in 2005), head coach Tony Dungy (2006), Harrison (2006), running back Edgerrin James (2020), and Manning (2021). The selection committee will meet to narrow the finalists from 15 down to five in the coming weeks.

Both Wayne and Freeney are very deserving candidates to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Colts fans cannot wait until both are eventually awarded their gold jackets.

Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.