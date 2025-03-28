Shane Steichen, Colts' Presence Notable at Notre Dame Pro Day
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are a historic college football program known for producing tremendous players to the NFL.
The Fighting Irish came up just short of their 12th national championship this past season, falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes 34-23 in the title game. Despite the loss, the 14-2 season from head coach Marcus Freeman's squad was proof of the immense talent on the team.
That talent was on display Thursday as Notre Dame held its annual pro day for the school's draft-eligible players. The Indianapolis Colts, including head coach Shane Steichen, were on hand to take in the action. Notre Dame has several prospects who have been linked to the Colts throughout the draft cycle.
Horseshoe Huddle was also in attendance observing the pro day. Here is what went down in South Bend.
Large Colts Contingent
Steichen, special teams coordinator Brian Mason, senior assistant of special teams Joe Hastings, and midwest area scout Mike Lacy were all present at Notre Dame's pro day. This marks the first known pro day that Steichen has attended in this draft cycle.
Although South Bend is not a far drive from Indianapolis, the fact that Steichen spent an entire day to come to the pro day is significant. Steichen was seen talking to quarterback Riley Leonard for an extended period of time and took particular interest when tight end Mitchell Evans ran the 40-yard dash.
Steichen's attendance does not guarantee the Colts will draft a member of the Fighting Irish next month. However, it does mean the Colts have notable interest in the team's prospects and the head coach wanted to see them with his own eyes.
Riley Leonard, Mitchell Evans Stand Out
Speaking of Leonard and Evans, each came into their pro day with something to prove on the field. For Leonard, it was proving he could throw the deep ball with velocity and accuracy. Leonard threw the ball well, with only four incompletions in almost 70 throws.
Leonard revealed he has been working with former Colts' quarterback Phillip Rivers during the pre-draft process. Rivers has served as a mentor for Leonard as he prepares for life in the NFL.
"Phillip has given me a lot of good advice," Leonard said. "He's probably the best under-center seven-foot-drop guy that there's ever been to play. So, being able to get out there and work with him, work with those fast feet and getting my feet underneath me has helped a lot."
Mitchell was another Fighting Irish player who wanted to silence some of the critics of his game. Evans ran fluid routes and showed his receiving prowess, proving he can be more than just an in-line player.
"I feel like I kind of shushed the people thinking I can't run smooth, run fast, run athletic," Evans admitted. "I feel like I put that perspective to rest. I feel like I did well today running smooth and fast. It was good."
Jack Kiser a Grant Stuard Replacement?
Linebacker Jack Kiser was another player the Colts paid close attention to during the pro day. Kiser spent time talking with Mason and Lacy off to the side during the event. Mason has a prior connection with Kiser, serving as Notre Dame's special teams coordinator in 2022.
Kiser was the leader of the Fighting Irish defense last season, but spent his first few years in South Bend cutting his teeth on special teams. It is a role he is willing to embrace in the NFL as well.
"If you look at my six years at Notre Dame, starting on special teams really early on is where I made my mark," Kiser explained. "I think I have at least 800 reps of special teams under my belt. ... If you look at punt block unit or punt unit, there's a lot of times I'm the one out there making the calls.
"I really took a lot of pride in being out there, executing, and then also helping the team make a play. Going into the NFL, that doesn't change. Special teams is one of the best ways to find yourself on a roster."
Kiser is an athletic linebacker who mixes it up against the run and is underrated in coverage. He also checks the character boxes the Colts have and was named the Linebacker of the Week at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl. Kiser is a name to watch for the Colts on Day 3 and could be the potential replacement for departed linebacker Grant Stuard.
Star Defensive Backs Point to Film
Safety Xavier Watts and cornerback Benjamin Morrison are seen as Notre Dame's top prospects heading into the draft. Morrison has not been able to participate in the on-field portion of the pre-draft process as he is recovering from hip surgery. Morrison revealed on Thursday that he is healty and plans to hold a private workout for teams before the draft.
Because Morrison has not been able to showcase his talents on the field, he has been relying on his film to do the talking. And if you ask Morrison, the film is all the proof that is needed that he will excel at the next level.
"I think for me, you've got to look at who I've gone against and what I've done," Morrison stated. "At the end of the day, just watch my film. I think the film speaks for itself. The people I go against, I truly believe I eliminate guys from the game. ... Look at the guys in the NFL who are exceeding at a high level and watch when I played them. Not to take anything away from their game, but I'm just saying that this is what I do."
Watts had not participated in any on-field work until today. He showcased his explosiveness in the open field and fluid hips in positional drills. The safety also posted an unofficial 4.55 40-yard dash, a very good time for the All-American.
In a very good safety class, Watts believes what he put on film at Notre Dame will back up what he did at his pro day and prove why he is one of the best at his position.
"If you turn on the film, it is pretty self-explanatory," Watts said. "Obviously, there is a lot of good guys in this class, but there is nobody like me. There is nobody who plays like me. I have the ball production to speak for it (13 interceptions over the last two seasons). But at the end of the day, (when) you turn on the film, there's nobody like me."
Watts and Morrison are expected to be the first two players from Notre Dame off the board on draft weekend. Both players would fit well in new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense. If either player were drafted to Indy, they would immediately make an impact on a unit that expects to be much improved in 2025.
