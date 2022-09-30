Skip to main content

Colts' Shaquille Leonard Upgraded to Questionable, Julian Blackmon Ruled Out vs. Titans

The Colts will list linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner as questionable while safety Julian Blackmon has been ruled out ahead of their matchup with the Titans on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts could be getting a big lift on the defensive side of the ball soon as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be listed as questionable ahead of the Colts' Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Per head coach Frank Reich, the Colts will also have defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow) listed as questionable while safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) is out.

Leonard had a procedure on his back in June and has been working toward his return to the field. He's been a full participant in practice for the last few weeks as he regains his strength and gameplay abilities but has been ruled out on the Friday of each game week. This is the first week that he's gone into the weekend as questionable. Reich said they'll determine Leonard's status on Saturday.

In Leonard's absence, Zaire Franklin — who leads the team with 30 tackles through three games — has filled in at MIKE linebacker. E.J. Speed has then filled in for Franklin at SAM linebacker.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Buckner hasn't practiced this week but has never missed a game in the NFL due to injury. However, if he cannot go, then expect to see an added dose of  Tyquan Lewis, Byron Cowart, Dayo Odeyingbo, and perhaps Eric Johnson II at the Colts' three-technique defensive tackle spot.

Blackmon left last week's game early with his ankle injury and was replaced in the lineup by rookie seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II, who played well and may be slated to make his first career start on Sunday against Tennessee. Nick Cross also factors into the equation depending on where defensive coordinator Gus Bradley decides to play Rodney McLeod.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

USATSI_19116276
News

Rookie Rodney Thomas II Likely to Make First Career Start vs Titans

By Zach Hicks
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) makes a catch late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Jenna Watson Poy 2021 005
News

Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Titans in Week 4

By Andrew Moore
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Titans Colts 173
News

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Titans | Week 4

By Jake Arthur
Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols (28) dives for extra yards past Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) and middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Locked On Colts: Can Grover Stewart, Bobby Okereke Slow Down Derrick Henry?

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) yell in excitement after a possible turnover at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Tennessee Titans are leading after the first half, 35-14. Ini 1129 Colts Vs Titans
News

Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Bold Predictions Revealed for Colts vs. Titans

By Andrew Moore
Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) nearly intercepts along with cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during the second quarter of a regular season game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
News

Colts, Titans Injury Report: Most Missing Players Return Thursday

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_17069380
Film

Colts' Top Run Defense Will Be Tested This Sunday vs Titans

By Zach Hicks
Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Michael Pittman Jr. Compared to Future Hall-of-Famer

By Jake Arthur