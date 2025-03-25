Shocking Colts Stat Could Make for Easy Draft Decision
It's been a while since the Indianapolis Colts have had a major contributor at the tight end position.
2024 was no different. The Colts finished the year with some of their lowest marks at the position in recent years, with none on the roster logging over 200 receiving yards. However, it's been an oddly similar result to what Indianapolis has seen for a bit of time.
In a wild stat pointed out by ESPN insider Field Yates, the Colts have not had a tight end on their roster logging over 500 receiving yards since 2018.
The last tight end to achieve that number for the Colts? Eric Ebron, who even landed a Pro Bowl selection during that 2018 season as well.
All of that goes to show one clear conclusion for the Colts: tight end needs to be a top priority come draft time.
Whether that answer be in the form of Penn State's Tyler Warren or Michigan's Colston Loveland, targeting a first-round contributor at tight end could be a surefire way to address those needs. It may take some luck to get one or both to fall into their laps at pick 14, but in the event either is up for grabs, Indianapolis could have a clear-cut choice.
If both Warren and Loveland are off the table before the Colts' selection, perhaps the focus could turn toward day two, with guys like Miami's Elijah Arroyo and LSU's Mason Taylor also gaining a bit of hype within the class as well.
Though the number-one motive in this draft for the Indianapolis brass should be clear: leave early in the draft with a tight end prospect.
Especially in a critical year for Anthony Richardson and his development, giving him all the tools needed to succeed will be vital for his success. Tight end is a huge piece of that equation, and it's up to Chris Ballard and Co. to provide that.
