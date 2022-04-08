Skip to main content

ESPN Pegs this WR as 'Best Fit' for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will look hard at wide receivers with the No. 42 pick in the NFL Draft.

The top needs remaining for the Indianapolis Colts are universally accepted among fans and media to be left tackle and wide receiver.

ESPN NFL writer Matt Bowen runs through the top-15 wide receivers in this draft class and picks a best fit for each of them.

For the Colts, he chose Skyy Moore of Western Michigan, bypassing the likes of Christian Watson of NDSU.

Why he fits: I struggle with Moore's transition to the NFL because of his one-speed route running and average separation ability. That's also why scheme fit is so important, though, and I like Moore in Frank Reich's system with new quarterback Matt Ryan. There will be a lot of in-breaking concepts here, which meshes with Moore's college tape on play-action and RPO. Ryan could hit Moore on timing throws, and Moore isn't shy about working into traffic. There's a physical element and natural toughness to his game. - Matt Bowen, ESPN

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Moore measured 5'10 and 195 pounds with a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He added a 34.5" vertical leap, 125" broad jump, 7.13 3-Cone, and 4.32 shuttle.

Moore was incredibly productive at Western Michigan. Last year for the Broncos he had 95 catches for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. 

By slotting Moore to the Colts, Bowen passed on Watson who he sent to the Cleveland Browns at No. 44. Watson is a much more physically gifted receiver than Moore. 

Watson was one of the best performers at any position at the NFL Combine, measuring 6'4 and 208 pounds. He had a 4.36 forty, with a 38.5" vertical jump and a combine-best 136" standing broad jump.

The Colts will be lucky if they find themselves with both Moore and Watson on the board at No. 42. Bowen feels Moore may be a better scheme fit for the Colts, but we'd likely advocate for the bigger, more explosive receiver in Watson.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

USATSI_17498979
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

By Zach Hicks1 hour ago
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (QB16) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

Colts to Host Top Draft QB Prospect Next Week

By Jake Arthur20 hours ago
USATSI_17246855
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State

By Zach HicksApr 7, 2022
USATSI_14873629
News

Colts Defensive Lineman Announces Retirement

By Jake ArthurApr 7, 2022
Indianapolis Colts Biggest NFL Draft Needs Bernhard Raimann Alec Pierce
News

Colts Top Draft Needs and Targets per ESPN

By HH StaffApr 7, 2022
Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay (57) celebrates his sack with teammates in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Free-Agent Defender Visited 49ers

By Jake ArthurApr 7, 2022
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn't make a selection in Thursday's opening night of the virtual NFL draft.
News

Report: Colts' Stingy Spending Leading to Slow Free Agency

By HH StaffApr 6, 2022
USATSI_17606787
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

By Zach HicksApr 6, 2022