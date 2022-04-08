ESPN Pegs this WR as 'Best Fit' for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will look hard at wide receivers with the No. 42 pick in the NFL Draft.

The top needs remaining for the Indianapolis Colts are universally accepted among fans and media to be left tackle and wide receiver.

ESPN NFL writer Matt Bowen runs through the top-15 wide receivers in this draft class and picks a best fit for each of them.

For the Colts, he chose Skyy Moore of Western Michigan, bypassing the likes of Christian Watson of NDSU.

Why he fits: I struggle with Moore's transition to the NFL because of his one-speed route running and average separation ability. That's also why scheme fit is so important, though, and I like Moore in Frank Reich's system with new quarterback Matt Ryan. There will be a lot of in-breaking concepts here, which meshes with Moore's college tape on play-action and RPO. Ryan could hit Moore on timing throws, and Moore isn't shy about working into traffic. There's a physical element and natural toughness to his game. - Matt Bowen, ESPN

Moore measured 5'10 and 195 pounds with a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He added a 34.5" vertical leap, 125" broad jump, 7.13 3-Cone, and 4.32 shuttle.

Moore was incredibly productive at Western Michigan. Last year for the Broncos he had 95 catches for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games.

By slotting Moore to the Colts, Bowen passed on Watson who he sent to the Cleveland Browns at No. 44. Watson is a much more physically gifted receiver than Moore.

Watson was one of the best performers at any position at the NFL Combine, measuring 6'4 and 208 pounds. He had a 4.36 forty, with a 38.5" vertical jump and a combine-best 136" standing broad jump.

The Colts will be lucky if they find themselves with both Moore and Watson on the board at No. 42. Bowen feels Moore may be a better scheme fit for the Colts, but we'd likely advocate for the bigger, more explosive receiver in Watson.