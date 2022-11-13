DC Gus Bradley

On what he remembers about being in a similar situation last year with the Las Vegas Raiders when Jon Gruden was fired as head coach and Rich Bisaccia was named the interim, and how the staff held things together:

“I think that every year there’s a team – each team in the league goes through challenging times. Three or four a year and the team that handles those crisis-type situations the best are usually effective. When you go through challenging times and tough times during the season, it kind of hardens you and you want to be a hardened team by the time you’re in November when you really kind of have to lean on that. Sometimes those challenging times harden you and I think looking back at the Raiders, I think that’s what took place. It kind of hardened the team, all the adversity that they went through. They were a talented team and they just came together. It was almost like, ‘Hey, you’re down by seven.’ ‘That’s nothing like what we’ve gone through. Let’s keep going.’ Our team here has the same mentality. There’s been some challenging times that this team has experienced and it has hardened them. It has hardened them. So, it's a hardened team that your hope is, you just go play consistently on all sides of the ball, special teams included. Then, you take those experiences and hopefully you build that mindset to when situations like this occur, that you overcome them.”

On if he thought he'd be offered the interim role and what his reaction was to hearing it would be Saturday.

“No, I didn’t think that. I think it’s just because Frank means a great deal to me. In the short time we’ve been together, very grateful for him. He taught me multiple things in a short period of time. Not only leadership but just the discussions we had offensively and defensively. We have grown because of our discussions. So, I think when it took place, your heart was heavy because of that. Not really, ‘Now what’s going to take place?’ I think it all kind of stung us for a day or so. Then it was Jeff Saturday. Jeff didn’t do anything wrong. He’s coming into a situation where he’s excited and I think then after kind of going through it, then it became, you know what? We’re excited for him. He’s coming in here and he’s going to have some new ideas and new ways of doing things and you’re kind of excited to see that part of it and see how it changes and how we adjust to it. Your emotions go more in that phase than thinking about, should I have been it? I don’t know. Just like we talked about last week, you just keep going. Our focus is on trying to make sure everything we do, we help our players get better. Sometimes it’s not just scheme. Sometimes it’s just battling through a situation like this.”

On why he didn't think he'd be offered the interim role:

“Well, I can say last year, the same type of situation occurred. At the Raiders, they decided to go with Rich Bisaccia. The cool thing about that was, Rich is a leader of men, he was great, but the advantage of that was he was the special teams coach. So he knew offensively, defensively, he knew every player and they knew how he was going to be in the room. So, there was no transition. It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, the offensive players know him but the defensive players don’t. How is he going to be? I have to build a relationship with them guy.’ Well, they already had one. He was the special teams coordinator. That part of it was always – that was probably an asset in that situation. Well, this year we chose to go with Jeff Saturday, who’s a guy that’s coming in, that really no one has in-depth knowledge about what he is. Because of his involvement with the organization, he’s been around and a lot of guys do know him. Know him for what’s brought to Indianapolis, what he’s brought to the Colts, how he was as a player. So, I feel like the players really have a good understanding of who he is and what he’s all about, and his mindset. It’s not like someone they don’t know or never heard of. He’s been a big, important part of this organization. So that part, they’re hanging their hats on. He came into the team meeting, I give him credit. That’s a tough situation – to come into a team meeting and address the team and Jeff loves Frank. Here some players are wondering what’s going on and in my personal opinion, I thought he was outstanding. It wasn’t a lengthy meeting. It was to the point but you could feel his enthusiasm, you could feel his strength and I thought he did a great job with it. I think the players drew to him immediately.”

On what he knows about Frazier:

“Parks has been very good. It’s funny because we have some young defensive coaches on our staff, Mike Mitchell and Cato June. Mike Mitchell came up to me during training camp and said, ‘Wow, is Parks impressive. Some day if I ever get a head coaching job, Gus, I’m going to hire Parks Frazier.’ It was kind of like that kind of a comment. I’ve had multiple talks with Parks about two-minute or situations and he’s just very sharp, very sharp. A really, really good handle on offense and defense. We have constant conversations about that, how he sees it. I’m excited for Parks, I really am. I think he’s going to have his opportunity and he’ll grow in the position. He’s really sharp, he understands the game and now it’s just his first opportunity.”

On how things have been difficult on the offensive staff recently:

“Yeah but it’s a good offensive staff. There’s a lot of strengths. Scottie Montgomery, he’s been a head coach and he provides great strength – Reggie Wayne. So, those guys have already – you kind of rally in situations like that and guys pick up the extra duties. I’m not with them on a day-to-day basis, we’re kind of in our own room game planning and things. I would imagine knowing all their personalities, they all just pick it up and they go. Limited egos, I do know that about the personalities on offense. So, it doesn’t surprise me that they’ve all just kind of rolled up their sleeves and done extra and are getting it done.”