Tough Offseason Earns Colts Harsh AFC South Label
The Indianapolis Colts haven't won the AFC South since 2014, when quarterback Andrew Luck was in his third season.
Now, over a decade later, the Colts have zero stability in the quarterback room and continue to hunt for another divisional title. Indianapolis hasn't made the playoffs since the 2020 pandemic season, when Philip Rivers led the Colts to 11 wins and a 7th seed postseason spot.
Heading into the 2025 season, the Colts are preparing to hold a competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones for the starting job. Neither have had immense success at the professional level, leading to harsh criticism from doubters.
Moe Moton with Bleacher Report thinks the Colts are the biggest offseason loser in the AFC South this year due to a weak quarterback room.
"Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said he would bring in competition for Anthony Richardson," Moton wrote. "The team signed Daniel Jones, who wore out his welcome in New York with his poor performances last season... Though Indianapolis is a good landing spot for Jones, the Colts have one of the league's worst quarterback situations with two former first-round picks."
"Going into a crucial third term with the Colts, head coach Shane Steichen is in a tough spot with his quarterback room. Ballard has a 62-69-1 record as the team's general manager. The Colts haven't made the playoffs since 2020. They may be hamstrung by two lackluster competitors at the most important position, which could cost Steichen and Ballard their jobs."
When general manager Chris Ballard took over in Indianapolis in 2017, he likely imagined that Luck would be his starter for the next decade. Instead, the Colts have started 12 different quarterbacks in the last eight years.
After the team used its fourth-overall pick on Richardson in 2023, Ballard and Steichen were under instant pressure to develop a project quarterback into a starting-caliber player. Two seasons of injuries have derailed Richardson's growth, causing turmoil in the front office.
When you look across the division, rival teams have only gotten better. The Tennessee Titans selected a new franchise guy in Cam Ward with the first overall pick, while the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up and chose Heisman winner Travis Hunter with the second pick.
The Houston Texans have won the division in two straight years and invested heavily in their weak offensive line this offseason. To bring home a division title, the Colts will need to take care of business against the AFC South's best passer in C.J. Stroud.
This upcoming season will be a final test for Ballard and Steichen after owner Jim Irsay graciously gave them another opportunity to make things right after a disappointing 2024. If things don't click in Indy's offense this season, it could be a bumpy road ahead for Colts fans.