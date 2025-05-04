Expert Issues Interesting Prediction for Colts' QB Situation
With the Indianapolis Colts' signing of quarterback Daniel Jones to a one-year, $13 million deal earlier this offseason, it has effectively left some questions as to how this signal-caller room could pan out for the year ahead, and more importantly, who could start come Week 1 of next season.
Following a bumpy second year from Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis made it a priority to add competition in the mix for the quarterback position in 2025, and by acquiring Jones as a low-risk move via free agency, the Colts brass managed to do exactly that.
The expectation would remain for Richardson to be the inevitable starter come next season, but based on any comments made from both general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen throughout this offseason, they've made it clear that the stage is set for a competition to ensue once the beginning of next season gets underway.
However, when asking CBS Sports' John Breech, the quarterback battle to unfold later this year could be primed to go in one certain direction come the start of next season.
When predicting the Colts' Week 1 starting quarterback for the season ahead, Breech made it clear that Richardson will be the likely QB1 in line for this offense, largely because of what his start means for those on the hot seat in the organization.
"It's in general manager Chris Ballard's and head coach Shane Steichen's best interest for Richardson to win the starting job, and he will thanks to being the most talented and tenured guy in the room," Breech wrote.
As of now, Richardson probably does stand out as the leader in the clubhouse to land those starting honors for next season. He's got a higher upside than Jones, a better athletic ability that caters to this run-first offense, and as the franchise's former top-five pick, it makes sense for Richardson to get a chance to try his hand as the starter come Week 1 for Indianapolis.
The big things for Richardson to work on for next season, and especially in camp and pre-season training, will center around an increasingly stronger, more consistent accuracy, as well as limiting turnovers both on the ground and through the air; two big factors for any successful quarterback's game in the NFL.
At just 22 years old, and turning 23 later this month, there's still time for Richardson to right the ship for his development. Yet, it's a critical third year in his career to do so, and perhaps marks a "now-or-never" moment when looking at his future leading this Colts offense.
Richardson's climb back to the top starts with a successful camp and preseason soon to come, and if he can remained focused on honing his aforementioned weaknesses for his third year in the mix, the narrative could quickly shift on the Colts' 2023 first rounder.